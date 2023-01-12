JANESVILLE—Host Janesville Parker placed only five players score in Thursday night’s Big Eight boys basketball game, but that turned out to be plenty against visiting Beloit Memorial.
The Vikings converted 10-of-11 second-half free throws and hung on for a 58-47 victory.
Tre Miller led the Vikings with 22 points, converting 7-of-10 three throws. J.J. Douglas 3-for-3 at the line and had 17 points and Sam Bess chipped in 13 points.
Parker (3-7, 3-5 Big Eight) led 32-24 at halftime and snapped a five-game losing skid.
The winless Purple Knights (0-10, 0-9) were paced by Rico Yarbrough with 14 points. Fazion Farr had 11, but just three in the second half.
Beloit was solid at the line, hitting 10-of-13, but Parker was 12-of-15.
• EDGERTON 81, CLINTON 44: The Crimson Tide and Turner are tied for second in the RVC at 6-2 after the Trojans’ loss to first-place McFarland and Edgerton’s win over host Clinton.
The Tide outscored Clinton 44-19 in the first half and rolled from there.
Edgerton’s balanced offense included double figures from Preston Schaffner (19 points), Leyton McKillips (17), Olin Zellmer (13) and Will Schuman (10). The Tide had 10 3-pointers, including three apiece from Schaffner, Zellmer and McKillips.
Clinton got 17 points from Peyton Bingham and 10 from Sawyer Weisensel. The Cougars converted 15-of-22 free throws. Edgerton was just 1-of-2.
• BIG FOOT 71, BRODHEAD 53:
The Chiefs piled up points while its defense limited Brodhead to just 17 second-half points as the Big Foot took down the host Cardinals.
Four different players scored eight or more points in the first half for Big Foot, with senior Evan Penniman leading the charge with 11.
Brodhead kept pace, however, as Cullen Walker put up 14 points in the first half to trail the Chiefs 37-33 at the half.
The Cardinals kept up the offensive fireworks with a 34-point second half, Penniman and Hudson Torrez each scored 10 points.
Penniman led the way for the Chiefs with 21 points while Torrez had 18. Walker had a team-high 18 points for Brodhead.
• GIRLS HOOPS: PARKVIEW 66, MILWAUKEE CARMEN NORTHWEST 22: Strong defense and an explosive offense helped led the Vikings to a 66-22 rout of MCN.
It was 34-10 by halftime as Parkview found consistency with its offense, nine different players scored at least one point, and was stingy with its defense.
There was no let up in the second half as the Vikings poured on 32 points while limiting MCN to just 12 points.
Camilla Hauser led Parkview with 18 points Natalie Abey and Katie Klassy each scored 12.
J. PARKER 58, BELOIT 47
B. Memorial…24 23 — 47
J. Parker…….32 26 — 58
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Yarbrough 5 2-3 14, Woods 2 0-0 6, Cousins 1 0-2 2, Farr 3 5-6 11, Hereford 2 2-2 6, Denu 1 0-0 2, Karl 2 1-1 6. Totals: 16 10-13 47.
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — Babbitt 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 7-10 22, Douglas 7 3-3 17, Bess 6 0-0 13, Skrypzchok 1 2-2 4. Totals: 22 12-15 58.
3-pointers: BM 5 (Yarbrough 2, Woods 2, Karl), JP 2 (Miller, Bess). Fouled out: Cousins. Total fouls: BM 14, JP 12.
EDGERTON 81, CLINTON 44
Edgerton…44 37 — 81
Clinton……19 25 — 44
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Hazeltine 2 1-1 5, Zellmer 5 0-0 13, Schaffner 8 0-0 19, Langer 3 0-0 6, McKillips 7 0-1 17, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Schuman 5 0-0 10, Fox 1 0-0 2, Bachus 1 0-0 3, Coombs 2 0-0 4. Totals: 35 1-2 81.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Williams 0 0-2 0, Krummel 1 1-2 3, Pey. Bingham 6 3-4 17, Schoonover 1 0-0 2, Weisensel 3 2-2 10, Conway 0 1-2 1, Flickinger 1 2-2 5, Pei. Bingham 0 6-8 6. Totals: 12 15-22 44.
3-pointers: Edgerton 10 (Schaffner 3, McKillips 3, Zellmer 3, Bachus), Clinton 5 (Pey. Bingham 2, Weisensel 2, Flickinger). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Edgerton 17, Clinton 6.