Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Denu, left, bounces a pass past Parker’s Kaden Babbitt (1) to teammate Decarlos Norah III (3) Thursday night in Janesville.

 TIM MOORE PHOTO

JANESVILLE—Host Janesville Parker placed only five players score in Thursday night’s Big Eight boys basketball game, but that turned out to be plenty against visiting Beloit Memorial.

The Vikings converted 10-of-11 second-half free throws and hung on for a 58-47 victory.

