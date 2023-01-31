ROCKFORD—Hononegah junior Jordan Johnston’s steady play doesn’t often attract a lot of attention from boxscore watchers.
Those that pay more attention to the actual play, though, know she has played a key role in the Indians’ first-place run in the NIC-10 this season.
Tuesday night, she showed she can score when needed, too.
Johnston tallied 12 of her team-high 17 points in the second half as Hononegah rallied from a 10-point deficit to post a 57-49 victory over the upset-minded Auburn Knights..
The Indians improved to 16-0 in NIC-10 play and 25-3 overall.
After converting 27 3-pointers in wins over Freeport and Dixon on Friday and Saturday, Hononegah’s shots weren’t falling in the first half. The Indians were outscored 20-9 in the second quarter and trailed 29-19 at the half. They outscored Auburn 38-20 after that.
Johnston converted three treys in the second half and Kamryn Abney, after converting only 1-of-4 free throws in the first half, hit 7-of-8 in the second and scored 13 points.
• BRODHEAD 65, MARSHALL 45: A solid second half from senior Abbie Dix led the Cardinals to a solid non-conference win over Marshall in Brodhead.
Brodhead had a 37-22 lead over Marshall by halftime as senior Alexis Kammerer sunk three treys while freshman Alecia Dahl had 11 points.
The Cardinals kept a steady pace over Marshall in the second half with Dix’s 14 points helping them hold on to victory.
Dix led the team with 22 points while Kiersten Huel had a team-high 14 points for Marshall.
• MILTON 72, CLINTON 53: The Cougars fell behind early and were unable to stage a comeback despite a solid offensive second half.
The Red Hawks jumped out to a 32-20 lead at halftime as Nayeli Kilen had 10 first-half points with two treys. Senior Jayden Nortier had 11 points going into the break.
But Clinton’s defense was unable to slow down Milton, who poured on 40 points in the second half.
Nortier provided some offensive fireworks with a team-high 30 points. Holly Morehart led the Red Hawks with 19 points.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: MADISON MEMORIAL 69, BELOIT MEMORIAL 67: The Purple Knights continued to show progress, but were barely edged out by the Spartans in Madison Tuesday night.
Rico Yarbrough led Beloit again with 20 points — his sixth straight game of 20 or more. Fazion Farr added 14 points for the Knights and Tyrone Karl had 12.
The Spartans improved to 10-7. Beloit slipped to 4-13.
• BRODHEAD 66, EAST TROY 61: The visiting Cardinals boasted some nice balance as Cullen Walker scored 17 points, Jaxon Dooley 15 and Aidyn Vondra 12.
Brodhead led 31-24 at halftime and hung on as East Troy outscored the Cardinals 37-35 in the second half.
• BIG FOOT 75, WHITEWATER 42: The Chiefs put the foot on the gas and never let up, jumping out to a 42-16 lead on its way to a rout over the host Whippets
Junior Hudson Torrez made four three-pointers on his way to a 14-point first half while Big Foot’s defense limited Whitewater in every way.
The trey party continued for Torrez, who sunk three more in the second half on his way to a team-high 23-point performance.
HONONEGAH 57, R. AUBURN 49
Hononegah.10 9 17 21 — 57
Auburn…… 9 20 10 10 — 49
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 5 3-6 17, Abney 2 8-12 13, Robinson 1 3-4 6, Franz 2 0-0 6, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 7, Carter 3 0-4 6, Jones 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 14-27 57.
R. AUBURN (fg ft-fta pts) — Robinson 5 0-0 13, Brown 3 1-1 8, White 1 0-0 2, Manning 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mueller 2 0-0 5, Gray 6 1-1 14. Totals: 20 2-2 49.
3-pointers: Hono 10 (Johnston 4, Niedfeldt 2, Franz 2, Abney, Robinson), Auburn 7 (Robinson 3, Brown, Taylor, Mueller). Fouled out: on. Total fouls: Hononegah 9, Auburn 16.
BRODHEAD 66, EAST TROY 61
Brodhead…31 35 — 66
East. Troy…24 37 — 61
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 5 2-5 17, Bockhop 2 1-2 5, Vondra 3 6-11 12, Dooley 3 9-13 15, Searls 2 1-3 6, Riese 3 0-0 6, Engen 3 1-2 7. Totals: 21 20-36 66.
EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts) — Weed 4 2-5 10, Lingford 5 2-3 12, Erman 7 5-9 20, Taylor 4 0-0 12, Geuder 1 0-0 2, Burke 2 0-0 5. Totals: 23 9-17 61.
3-pointers: Brod 6 (Walker 5, Searls), ET 6 (Taylor 4, Erman, Burke). Fouled out: Engen, Weed, Burke. Total fouls: Brod 12, ET 24.
BRODHEAD 65, MARSHALL 45
Marshall….22 23—61
Brodhead..37 28—65
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts)—Held 3 2-2 9, Stuntebeck 0 1-2 1, Rateike 3 0-0 7, Weisensel 3 2-4 10, Santacruz 1 0-0 2, Nemec 1 0-0 2, Huel 5 3-7 14. Totals: 16 8-15 45.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 4 2-2 10, Hilliard 1 0-1 2, Dahl 5 0-2 13, Kammerer 3 0-0 9, Hoesly 4 1-4 9, Dix 9 4-5 22. Totals: 26 7-14 65.
3-pointers: Marsh 5 (Weisensel 2, Held, Rateike, Huel), Brod 5 (Kammerer 3, Dahl 2). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Marsh 15, Brod 12.
MILTON 72, CLINTON 53
Milton…….32 40—72
Clinton……20 33—53
Milton (fg ft-fta pts)—Kilen 6 2-2 17, Olson 3 0-0 7, Morehart 8 0-0 19, Wolf 3 0-0 6, Kanable 2 0-2 4, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Kojo 3 3-6 9, Hill 1 0-0 2, Czerwinski 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 5-10 72.
Clinton (fg ft-fta pts)—Wellnitz 1 0-0 2, Hushieere 1 0-0 2, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Nortier 13 2-6 30, Bobolz 5 2-4 12, Shinkus 1 3-7 5. Totals: 22 7-19 53.
3-pointers: Milton 7 (Kilen 3, Morehart 3, Olson), Clinton 2 (Nortier 2). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Milton 19, Clinton 13.