BELVIDERE, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls tuned up for a NIC-10 showdown with Harlem on Friday by walloping Belvidere North 52-28 on Tuesday night.
With senior Emma Clark again sitting out due to a foot injury, the Indians looked elsewhere for points and got 15 from Jordan Johnston, 14 from Kamryn Abney and 12 from Allyson Niedfeldt. Hononegah converted seven 3-pointers, four from Johnston and three from Niedfeldt.
The Indians led 33-12 at halftime and improved to 11-0 in conference, 19-3 overall.
• MARSHALL 66, CLINTON 61 (OT): Allie Rateike scored 24 points and Halle Weisensel added 22 to lead host Marshall past the Cougars in overtime Monday night.
The Cougars were led by Jayden Nortier’s 18 points. Tiana Roehl chipped in 10 points.
The game was tied at 56-56 at the end of regulation.
• BADGER 70, BIG FOOT 24: Badger had three players — Kyleigh Freeman, Ashlin Nottestad and Makayla Hayes — all score 11 points on its way to knocking off the Chiefs on Monday night.
Sydney Wilson led Big Foot with six points.
• BOYS HOOPS: TURNER 93, WHITEWATER 27: For the sixth time this season, the Trojans scored 80 or more points with the host Whippets their latest victims.
Thirteen different players scored for the Trojans who held a commanding 41-15 lead by halftime. Turner’s defense was just as strong as they limited Whitewater to just 12 points in the second half while the buckets kept pouring in for the Trojans, who put up an outstanding 52 points in the second half.
Senior Will Lauterbach had a team-high 19 points and Tyshawn Teague-Johnson added 13.
• JEFFERSON 70, BRODHEAD 60: It was a tight game, tied 30-all at halftime, but the Eagles pulled away in the second half to take down the Cardinals.
Sophomore Cullen Walker and junior Jaxon Dooley scored eight points apiece to help keep Brodhead neck-and-neck with Jefferson in the first half.
But the Eagles’ Aidan Kammer and Finn Deblare both had a strong 14-point showing in the second half to boost Jefferson to victory. The Eagles also went 12-of-16 from the free-throw line.
Walker poured on 15 points in the losing effort for Brodhead, and he finished with a team-high 23 points. Dooley ended with 14 points.
HONONEGAH 51, BELV. NORTH 28
Hononegah..15 18 10 8 — 51
Belv. North… 2 10 4 12 — 28
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnson 5 1-1 15, Abney 7 0-0 14, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Franz 1 0-0 2, Niedfeldt 4 1-2 12, Carter 1 0-0 2, Pierson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 2-3 51.
BELVIDERE NORTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Kohls 1 0-0 2, Ostalaza 1 0-0 2, Diercks 2 1-1 5, Hulstedt 4 1-2 9, Hudson 1 0-0 3, Bottcher 0 1-2 1, Hefty 2 2-2 6. Totals: 11 5-7 28.
3-pointers: Hono 7 (Johnston 4, Niedfeldt 3), BN 1 (Hudson). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 8, BN 5.
MARSHALL 66, CLINTON 61 (OT)
Clinton…12 13 15 16 5 — 61
Marshall.13 15 10 18 10 — 67
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Wellnitz 1 0-0 2, Huisheere 3 0-0 7, Hahn 1 0-0 2, Mueller 3 0-0 6, Nortier 8 2-3 18, M. Shikuns 1 0-2 3, Bobolz 2 2-4 Roehl 3 4-8 10, J. Shinkus 3 0-0 7. Totals:
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Rateole 9 3-4 24. Weisensel 5 8-8 22, Hoel 4 6-7 15, Held 2 1-3 5. Totals: 20 18-22 66.
3-pointers: C M 8 (Weisensel 4, Rateike 3, Hoel). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: C M 16.
TURNER 93, WHITEWATER 27
Turner…..41 52—93
Whitewater……15 12—27
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 3 1-2 7, Giddley 2 1-2 5, Teague-Johnson 6 1-1 13, Lauterbach 7 4-6 19, Hoppe 2 1-2 5, Sutherland 3 0-0 7, Erickson 2 1-2 5, Buckley 2 0-1 6, Repta 2 0-0 4, Amosa 2 1-1 5, Terrell 3 2-2 8, Njoo 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 4-4 7. Totals: 36 16-23 93.
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—Lyon 2 0-0 5, Condon 2 0-0 6, Sagrero 0 0-2 0, Hagedorn 2 0-0 4, Gonzales 1 0-0 2, Vidales 1 0-0 3, Ellenwood 0 0-1 0, Nixon 1 5-5 7. Totals: 9 7-5 27.
3-pointers: Turner 5 (Buckley 2, Baker, Sutherland, Lauterbach), Whitewater 4 (Condon 2, Lyon, Vidales). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Turner 12, Whitewater 20.
JEFFERSON 70, BRODHEAD 60
Brodhead…..30 30—60
Jefferson……30 40—70
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 8 3-4 24, Pinnow 1 0-0 2, Vondra 1 0-0 3, Dooley 4 6-13 14, Searls 2 0-2 6, Riese 2 2-2 6, Engen 3 0-0 6. Totals: 21 11-21 60.
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Kammer 7 3-4 20, Cisse 1 0-0 3, Altermatt 1 0-0 3, Krause 1 2-2 4, Schroedl 6 4-4 17, Deblare 8 3-5 20, Phillips 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 12-16 70.
3-pointers: Brodhead 7 (Walker 4, Searls 2, Vondra), Jefferson 8 (Kammer 3, Cisse, Altermatt, Schroedl, Deblare, Phillips). Fouled out: Vondra. Total fouls: Brodhead 17, Jefferson 17.