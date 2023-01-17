BELVIDERE, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls tuned up for a NIC-10 showdown with Harlem on Friday by walloping Belvidere North 52-28 on Tuesday night.

With senior Emma Clark again sitting out due to a foot injury, the Indians looked elsewhere for points and got 15 from Jordan Johnston, 14 from Kamryn Abney and 12 from Allyson Niedfeldt. Hononegah converted seven 3-pointers, four from Johnston and three from Niedfeldt.

Recommended for you