ROCKFORD—Hononegah’s girls basketball team survived a horrible start to Tuesday night’s NIC-10 showdown at Rockford Jefferson.
The Indians gave the J-Hawks all sorts of hope falling behind 14-5 after one quarter.
It didn’t last. Jefferson scored just eight more points as the Indians rolled, 46-22.
Emma Clark helped Hononegah (15-3, 7-0 NIC-10) turn the game around in the second quarter, scoring10 of her game-high 16 points. Bre Carter was the only other Indian in double figures with 13 points.
• ELKHORN 55, CLINTON 38: The visiting Elks led 30-16 at the half and while the second half was closer (25-22), the Cougars couldn’t climb back into this Rock Valley Conference game.
Jayden Nortier led Clinton with 15 points, but she was the only Cougar in double figures. Neleah Bobolz was next high with eight.
Elkhorn (9-2) got 16 points from Kyrin Lile, a 6-foot-1 freshman, and 12 from Grace Woyak.
• JOHNSON CREEK 54, WILLIAMS BAY 37: In a Trailways South game of runs, Williams Bay jjumped out to an early 18-4 lead before Johnson Creek stormed back to close the half on a 29-4 run.
Williams Bay outscored the Bluejays 10-6 to start the second half, but Johnson Creek answered with a 15-4 run to end the game.
Trinity Vallo led Johnson Creek with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Nicole Rue had 16 points and Dominique Patterson added 14. Ann Marie Cates led Williams Bay with 18 points.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: EVANSVILLE 71, BRODHEAD 48: The Cardinals fell behind early, and they were unable to dig themselves out of a 17-point deficit after the first half as they fell to the Blue Devils on Tuesday night in Evansville.
Senior Aiden Maves had 17 points in the first half alone as Evansville surged ahead to a 38-21 lead at halftime.
Brodhead sophomore Cullen Walker kept his team afloat as he scored 10 points in the first half.
The Cardinals’ performance from the stripe sturggled all night as they went 9-of-20 on free throws. A 14-point second half from Walker wasn’t enough as they were outscored 33-27 after halftime to fall.
Hononegah 46, R. Jefferson 22
Hononegah…5 16 11 14—46
R. Jefferson.14 4 2 2—22
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 1 0-2 3, Clark 6 0-0 16, Abney 1 1-2 3, Franz 1 0-0 3, Niedfeldt 1 2-2 4, Carter 6 1-1 13, Pierson 1 2-2 4. Totals: 17 6-9 46.
ROCKFORD JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Keller 2 0-0 6, Blackmon 1 0-0 2, Sago 2 0-0 4, Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Bracius 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 0-0 22.
3-pointers: Hononegah 6 (Clark 4, Johnston, Franz), RJ 3 (Keller 2, Mitchell). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hononegah 6, RJ 8.
