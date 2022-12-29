CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—After suffering back-to-back losses in the Dundee-Crown Holiday Tournament, Hononegah’s girls needed to right the ship in a hurry.
They were able to do that Thursday, hanging on for a 42-36 victory over Lake Forest.
Bre Carter tallied 11 points to lead the 14-3 Indians, who also got three 3-pointers and nine points from Danielle Franz off the bench and seven points from Jordan Johnston.
The Indians jumped out to a 13-2 first-quarter lead, but were ahead only 23-20 at the half. They led 32-27 heading to the fourth quarter and the game got no closer than that.
• CUBA CITY 60, BRODHEAD 46: Olivia Olson dropped 9-of-10 free throws on her way to a game-high 23 points to lead visiting Cuba City to victory over the Cardinals.
Cuba City held a slim 25-23 lead at the half, but Olson scored 11 points in the second half and Ella Vosberg had all seven of hers.
Addison Yates was the lone Cardinal in double figures with 10 points. Erin Kammerer added nine.
Cuba City had five 3-pointers compared to the Cardinals’ one and outscored them at the free-throw line 17-13.
• ALBANY 60, PARKVIEW 24: The Comets held to host Vikings (2-9) to just four first-half points as they rolled to a commanding victory while moving to 10-0 overall this season.
Albany held a 34-4 lead at halftime as Abby Hollis scored 15 of her 23 total points. The Vikings’ offense showed some life in the second half scoring 20 points. Camilla Hauser led Parkview with nine points.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: PECATONICA 57, SOUTH BELOIT 35: The SoBos (10-2) had a great showing in the Eastland Holiday Tournament, but fell to a tough Indians’ team on Thursday night.
It ended an eight-game winning streak for South Beloit, which ran into some foul trouble in the first half. Other mistakes and miscues led to a 12-point deficit at the half. An 11-0 run started a spark, but the SoBos were unable to find their rhythm.
Ross Robertson led the team with 17 points while Jared Schober had nine.
• MONROE 76, BRODHEAD 56: Four different Cardinals (4-6) scored into the double-digits, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Cheesemakers (4-4) in the New Glarus Tournament on Thursday.
Brodhead faced a 39-31 deficit at halftime, and a 12-point second half from James Seagreaves propelled Monroe to victory.
Cullen Walker had a team-high 19 points with three treys while Jaxon Dooley had 13. Brody Riese scored 12 points and Gavin Pinnow put up 11 to round out the double-digit scorers.
Hononegah 42, Lake Forest 36
Hononegah..13 10 9 10—42
Lake Forest. .2 16 9 9—36
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 3 0-0 7, Clark 2 0-1 6, Abney 1 2-2 5, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Niedfeldt 0 2-2 2, Carter 5 0-0 11. Totals: 15 4-6 42.
LAKE FOREST (fg ft-fta pts)—Ranallo 3 0-0 6, Kaus 5 3-4 13, Rocklein 1 0-0 3, Axus 2 0-0 5, Maldonado 3 2-2 9. Totals: 14 5-6 36.
3-pointers: Hono 8 (Franz 3, Clark 2, Johnston, Abney, Carter), LF 3 (Rocklein, Asux, Maldonado). Fouled out: Ranallo. Total fouls: Hono 10, LF 12.
Cuba City 60, Brodhead 46
Cuba City…25 35—60
Brodhead…23 23—46
CUBA CITY (fg ft-fta pts)—Wiegman 1 2-2 4, Rowe 3 1-6 8, Vosberg 2 3-5 7, Rogers 1 0-0 2, Olson 6 0-10 23, Dailey 3 0-0 7, Runde 1 0-0 2, Cummins 0 3-5 5, Crist 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 17-28 60.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 3 4-6 10, Hilliard 1 0-0 2, Dahl 1 1-2 3, Kammerer 2 2-2 9, Schoof 3 2-2 8, Hoesly 1 4-7 6, Dix 2 4-4 8. Totals: 14 13-23 46.
3-pointers: CC 5 (Olson 2, Dailey, Rowe, Wiegman), Brod 1 (Kammerer). Fouled out: Dix. Total fouls: CC 16, Brod 16.