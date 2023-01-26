ROCKTON — Hononegah’s girls basketball team boosted its NIC-10 leading record to 14-0 on Thursday night, using a suffocating defense to overwhelm Belvidere North 63-18.
Hononegah led 14-4 after the first quarter, 34-6 at the half and 55-10 after three quarters.
NIne Indians scored, led by Kamryn Abney with 14 points. Allyson Niedfeldt with 12 and Bre Carter with 11. They converted nine 3-pointers, including two each by Abney, Niedfeldt and Danielle Franz.
Ava Armstrong led the Blue Thunder with four points.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: BELOIT TURNER 90, BRODHEAD 46: The Trojans’ flirtation with scoring 100 points continued as they racked up 90 in a rout at Brodhead Thursday night.
Five Trojans scored in double figures, led by Tyshawn Teague-Johnson with 15 points. Avonte Repta and Elijah Terrell had 14 apiece off the bench as Repta converted four 3-pointers. Konner Giddley had 13 points and Will Lauterbach chipped in 10. Turner had 10 3-pointers.
Turner held a 39-22 lead at halftime as Teague-Johnson scored 11 of his points.The Trojans poured in 51 points in the second half to the Cardinals 24. Eleven Trjoans in all scored in the victory.
Jaxon Dooley led Brodhead with 14 points and Cullen Walker chipped in 13. The Cardinals converted six 3-pointers, but were just 6-of-16 at the free-throw line.
• McFARLAND 88, CLINTON 51: The visiting Spartans just had too much firepower, namely Dadon Gillen and Aidan Chislom, for the Cougars to control. Gillen, a 6-foot-1 senior, finished with 26 points and 6-5 senior Chislom added 22.
Gillen had Chislom each had 17 points by halftime as McFarland grabbed a 45-31 lead.
The Spartans continued to pull away as they held the Cougars to 20 points in the second half.
McFarland converted eight 3-pointers and was 10-of-11 at the free-throw line.
Clinton was led by Peyton Bingham with 12 points. Reagan Flickinger chipped in 10.
• EDGERTON 52, BIG FOOT 50: The upset-minded Chiefs led at halftime, but couldn’t hold off the rallying Crimson Tide, who improved to 12-5 overall and 9-2 in the RVC. Big Foot slipped to 8-8 and 5-6.
Hudson Torrez had 13 points, but just five in the second half. Dakota Nordmeyer was next high with eight.
Edgerton was led by Leyton McKillips with 15 points, nine coming after halftime. Will Schuman and Jack Fox each had 12 points.
HONONEGAH 63, BELVIDERE NORTH 18
Belv North…… 4 2 4 8 — 18
Hononegah….14 20 21 8 — 63
BELVIDERE NORTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Armstrong 2 0-0 4, Kohls 1 1-2 3, Rudesill 1 0-0 3, Ostaloza 1 0-0 2, Diercks 0 1-2 1, Norgard 1 1-3 3, Hudson 1 0-0 2, Hix 0 0-2 0. Totals: 7 3-9 18.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 1 0-0 2, Abney 6 0-1 14, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Franz 2 0-0 6, Niedfeldt 4 2-2 12, Carter 5 0-2 11, Harris 1 0-0 2, Murdoch 3 0-2 6, Dimke 1 0-0 3, Pierson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 26 2-7 63.
3-pointers: BN 1 (Rudesill), Hono 9 (Niedfeldt 2, Abney 2, Franz 2, Carter, Dimke, Pierson). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BN 10, Hono 9.
TURNER 90, BRODHEAD 46
B. Turner…39 51 — 90
Brodhead…22 24 — 46
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 3 0-0 6, Giddley 5 1-3 13, Teague-Johonson 6 3-8 15, Lauterbach 4 2-3 10, Sutherland 3 0-0 7, M. Erickson 1 0-0 2, Buckley 2 0-0 5, Repta 5 0-0 14, Terrell 4 4-4 14, Njoo 1 0-0 2, S. Erickson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 35 10-18 90.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 4 3-6 13, Bockhop 3 0-0 8, Pinnow 1 0-0 2, Vondra 0 1-2 1, Dooley 6 1-6 14, Searls 1 0-0 3, Ingham 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 6-16 46.
3-pointers: BT 10 (Repta 4, Giddley 2, Terrell 2, Buckley, Sutherland), Brod 6 (Walker 2, Bockhop 2, Dooley, Searls). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BT 21, Brod 13.
McFARLAND 88, CLINTON 51
McFarland….45 43 — 88
Clinton………31 20 — 51
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Meinholdt 1 0-0 3, Randolph 1 0-0 2, Gillen 12 2-2 26, Kussow 3 1-1 8, Kulp 4 4-4 14, Dean1 1-2 4, Roder 1 0-0 2, Chislom 9 2-2 22, Forbes 3 0-0 7. Totals: 35 10-11 88.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Shallenberger 2 0-0 4, Williams 1 0-0 3, Pey. Bingham 5 2-3 12, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Conway 3 0-0 6, Flickinger 5 0-0 10, Krummel 1 2-3 4, Nowak 1 0-0 2, Aceves 1 0-0 2, Pei. Bingham 2 0-0 5. Totals: 22 4-6 51.
3-pointers: McF 8 (Kulp 2, Chislom 2, Meinholdt, Kussow, Forbes, Dean). Clint 3 (Weisensel, Williams, Pei. Bingham). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: McF 7, Clint 11.