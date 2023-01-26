BDN_230127_Hono GBB1
Hononegah’s Danielle Franz (22) comes up with a loose ball in front of Belvidere North’s Ava Armstrong Thursday night.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON — Hononegah’s girls basketball team boosted its NIC-10 leading record to 14-0 on Thursday night, using a suffocating defense to overwhelm Belvidere North 63-18.

Hononegah led 14-4 after the first quarter, 34-6 at the half and 55-10 after three quarters.

