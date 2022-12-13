WHITEWATER, Wis.—Cullen Walker and Brady Riese combined for 43 points and the Brodhead Cardinals hammered host Whitewater 84-53 in Rock Valley Conference basketball action Tuesday night.
Riese had 15 points and Walker hit three 3-pointers and had 14 in the first half as the Cardinals (3-2, 2-2 RVC) grabbed a commanding 54-22 lead.
Sam Searls chipped in 14 points and Jaxon Dooley 10 for Brodhead. The Cardinals converted eight 3-pointers, but just 12-of-23 free throws.
Marcos Sagrero had four 3-pointers and led the Whippets (0-6) with 18 points. Casey Lyon had three treys and 16 points. Whitewater was 11-of-21 at the free-throw line.
• BIG FOOT 73, JEFFERSON 57: Hudson Torrez poured in 24 points, converting all five of his 3-pointers before halftime, as the visiting Chiefs (4-2, 3-1 RVC) knocked off the Eagles.
The Chiefs led 47-33 at halftime and hit seven of their 10 3-pointers before the intermission. Evan Penniman added 17 while Patrick Corey had 11 and Shawn Robinson chipped in 10.
For the Eagles (1-5, 1-3), Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer tallied 15 points apiece. DeBlare had 11 points before halftime. Karim Cisse hit a pair of treys for six points.
• GIRLS: HONONEGAH 56, BELVIDERE 19: The Indians continued to roll through the NIC-10, improving to 6-0 and 9-1 overall as they thumped the host Bucs. Hononegah jumped out to a 21-5 lead in the first quarter and led 40-5 at halftime.
Emma Clark, who signed on Monday with NAIA Saint Xavier University, splashed three treys on her way to 15 points in less than three quarters. Brescia Carther chipped in 13 points.
• WILLIAMS BAY 54, ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 45: Williams Bay fell behind 8-0, but countered with a 17-1 run to end the half and take a 17-9 lead. The hosts then led the rest of the Trailways South game.
Margaret Higgins led the winners with 21 points and Morgan Bronson chipped in 20, including five 3-pointers.
• DEERFIELD 70, PARKVIEW 38: The Vikings trailed only 26-22 at the half, but were outscored 44-16 in the second half. Moli Haak had 15 points and Steffi Siewert added 12 for the winners, who converted 21-of-29 free throws.
Camilla Hauser paced Parkview with 16 points, hitting a trey and converting 3-of-4 free throws. As a team, however, the Vikings hit just 6-of-18 at the free-throw line.
The Vikings also fell on Monday, 53-33 to visiting Monticello. Chloe Mielke led Parkview with 12 points and Hauser had 10.
• ALBANY 57, BIG FOOT 23: The host Chiefs fell behind 20-11 at halftime and couldn’t back in the non-conference game in Walworth on Monday night.
Olivia Pateck led the Chiefs with six points. Avery Briggs had 15 points and Gracie Freitag and Abby Hollis each had 12 to pace Albany (6-0).
BOYS
BRODHEAD 84, WHITEWATER 53
Brodhead…..54 30—84
Whitewater…22 31—53
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 9 2-2 23, Pinnow 3 0-2 7, R. Searls 2 0-0 4, Vondra 1 1-2 4, Dooley 4 1-4 10, S. Searls 4 4-5 14, Riese 8 4-6 20, Engen 1 0-2 2. Totals: 32 12-23 84.
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—Lyon 6 1-1 16, Condon 0 1-2 1, Sagrero 6 2-2 18, Hagedorn0 2-2 2, Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, Rodriguez 1 2-5 4, Carollo 0 2-4 2, Bourdreau 2 0-3 5, Nixon 0 1-2 1, Holden 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 11-21 53.
3-pointers: Brod 8 (Walker 3, S. Searls 2, Pinnow, Vondra, Dooley), White 7 (Sagrero 4, Lyon 3, Boudreau). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Brod 19, White 20.
BIG FOOT 73, JEFFERSON 57
Big Foot……47 26—73
Jefferson….33 24—57
BIG FOOT (fg fta-ftm pts)—Torrez 8 3-3 24, Paul 0 2-3 2, Gerdes 1 0-0 2, Penniman 4 6-8 17, Corey 3 3-5 11, Hollen 1 0-0 2, Nordmeyer 2 1-1 5, Robinson 4 2-4 10. Totals 23 17-24 73.
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Kammer 6 2-2 15, Cisse 2 0-2 6, Altermatt 1 1-2 4, Krause 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 0-1 2, Schroedl 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 1 0-2 2, DeBlare 6 2-2 15, E. Phillips 2 0-0 4, Butina 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 5-13 57.
3-pointers: BF (Torrez 5, Penniman 3, Corey 2) 10; Jeff (Kammer 1, Cisse 2, Altermatt 1, Schroedl 1, DeBlare 1) 6. Total fouls—BF 19, J 19.
GIRLS
HONONEGAH 56, BELVIDERE 19
Hononegah..21 19 12 4—56
Belvidere…. 5 0 5 9—19
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 2 2-2 7, Clark 6 0-0 15, Rehn 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 3-4 3, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 7, Carter 5 3-3 13, Dimke 2 0-0 5, Piersen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 8-9 56.
BELVIDERE (fg ft-fta pts)—LaBeau 2 0-0 4, Jones 2 0-0 6, Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Aldi 3 0-2 7. 8 0-2 19.
3-pointers: Hono 6 (Clark 3, Johnston, Niedfeldt, Dimke), Belvidere3 (Jones 2, Aldi). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 5, Belv 7.
ALBANY 57, BIG FOOT 23
ALBANY (fg ft-fta pts)—Freitag 6 0-2 10, Broughto 1 0-0 3, Hollis 4 2-2 12, Durtschi 3 1-2 7, Briggs 6 2-3 15, Ellinger 3 2-2 8. Totals: 23 7-11 57.
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Patek 3 0-0 6, Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Es. Harvey 0 3-4 3, Lueck 1 1-3 3, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Wilson 2 -0-0 4. Totals: 9 5-9 23.
Albany……20 37—57
Big Foot….11 12—23
3-pointers: Albany 4 (Hollis 2, Broughton, Briggs). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Albany 13, Big Foot 11.