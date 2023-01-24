CLINTON, Wis. — Abbie Dix and Alecia Dahl combined for 45 points to lead Brodhead’s girls basketball team to a 72-52 Rock Valley Conference victory over Clinton on Tuesday night.
Dahl had 13 of her 22 points in the first half as the visiting Cardinals built up a 31-19 lead.
Dix had 14 of her game-high 23 in the second half.
Jayden Nortier tried to keep the Cougars in the game with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough. The next highest scorers for Clinton were Rya Wellnitz and Ava Mueller with seven apiece.
• EVANSVILLE 48, BELOIT TURNER 37: The host Trojans were within 19-15 at halftime, but after the break the Blue Devils’ Maria Messling tallied 12 of her game-high 24 points and Ava Brandenburg put up all 11 of her points.
Evansville outscored Turner 29-22 in the second half for the 11-point win.
The Trojans were led by Mariya Babilius, who hit three 3-pointers and tallied 11 points.
Turner was outscored 14-3 at the free-throw line.
• HONONEGAH 58, BELVIDERE 27: The first-place Indians continue to compensate for the loss of leading scorer Emma Clark by tightening up on defense, improving to 21-3 overall and 13-0 in the NIC-10
After a slow start left them in an 8-8 tie after one quarter, Hononegah outscored the visitors 28-6 in the second quarter to take charge. The Indians led 36-14 at halftime and 47-22 after three quarters.
Ten Indians in all scored in the contest, led by Allyson Niedfeldt with 10. Jordan Johnston and Kamryn Abney each tallied eight and Breacia Carter had eight.
Hononegah hosts Belvidere North on Thursday in NIC-10 action.
• BOYS HOOPS: HARVEST CHRISTIAN 47, SOUTH BELOIT 40: The 16-5 SoBos had the lead at halftime, but host Harvest Christian rallied for the victory.
South Beloit was once again led by Ross Robertson with 26 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. Jared Schober and Blake Ayotte both scored six points.
BRODHEAD 72, CLINTON 52
Brodhead….31 41 — 72
Clinton…….19 33 — 52
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Yates 3 0-0 7, Hilliard 2 0-0 4, Dahl 9 4-6 22, Kammerer 3 0-1 7, Schooff 1 2-2 4, Hoesly 2 1-2 5, Dix 9 5-10 23. Totals: 28 12-21 72.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Wellnitz 3 0-0 7, Mueller 2 3-4 7, Nortier 7 5-6 20, M. Shinkus 2 0-0 5, Bell 2 0-1 4, Roehl 1 2-3 4, J. Shinkus 2 0-1 5. Totals: 19 10-15 52.
3-pointers: Brod 4 (Dahl 2, Kammerer, Yates), Clint 4 (J. Shinkus, M. Shinkus, Nortier, Wellnitz). Fouled out: Hilliard. Total fouls: Brod 16, Clint 17.
EVANSVILLE 48, TURNER 37
Evansville….19 29 — 48
Turner………15 22 — 37
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maves 2 0-0 4, Hermanson 1 2-7 4, Messling 7 6-6 24, Brandenburg 4 3-8 11, Vogl 1 1-2 3, Speich 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 14-25 48.
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Combs 1 0-0 2, House 0 2-2 2, Fernandez 2 1-2 5, Kramer 4 0-2 8, Pozzani 1 0-0 3, Babilius 4 0-0 11, Hodges 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 3-6 37.
3-pointers: Evans 4 (Messling 4), BT 4, (Babilius 3, Pozzani). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Evans 14, BT 18.
HONONEGAH 58, BELVIDERE 22
Belvidere….8 6 8 5 — 27
Hononegah.8 28 11 11 — 58
BELVIDERE (fg ft-fta pts) — Labeau 1 1-2 3, Pierson 4 4-4 15, Sernquist 0 0-2 0, Jones 0 2-4 2, Onley 1 0-0 2, Aldi 2 0-0 5. Totals: 8 7-12 27.
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — Johnston 3 0-2 9, Rehn 1 0-0 3, Abney 4 1-2 9, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Franz 1 1-2 4, Niedfeldt 2 4-6 10, Carter 4 0-0 8, Harris 0 1-2 1, Dimke 1 1-2 4, Pierson 2 2-4 6. Totals: 20 9-18 58.
3-pointers: Belv 4 (Pierson 3, Aldi), Hono 8 (Johnston 3, Niedfeldt 2, Franz, Rehn, Dimke). Total fouls: Belv 16, Hono 9.