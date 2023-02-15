BRODHEAD, Wis. — Jaxon Dooley scored 22 points and Cullen Walker added 21 as the Brodhead Cardinals flattened visiting Clinton 83-63 in Rock Valley Conference boys basketball Wednesday night.

Sam Searls and Brody Riese both dropped in three 3-pointers for the Cardinals in the first half as they took a 46-38 lead. Walker also was 6-for-7 at the free-throw line in the first half on his way to 13 points.

