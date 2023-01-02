WALWORTH, Wis.—A solid first half combined with consistent offense helped the Big Foot boys basketball team take down rival Williams Bay 62-40 on Friday night.

The Chiefs (5-4) were coming off a 64-38 loss to Sauk Prairie from the night before, and they seemed poised to shake off that rust early on as they jumped out to a 38-22 lead at halftime.

Recommended for you