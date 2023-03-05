PREP HOOPS: Big Foot falls to Racine St. Catherine's in regional championship DAILY NEWS STAFF Jimmy Oswald Author email Mar 5, 2023 Mar 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RACINE, Wis.—One year after the Big Foot boys basketball team upset Racine St. Catherine’s, the 2020 state champions, the Chiefs couldn’t find a way to write another Cinderella story.Fifth-seeded Big Foot fell to the host No. 1 St. Cats 71-37 in Saturday night’s WIAA Division 3 regional championship.The Chiefs (16-11) fell behind early, finding themselves down 35-13 at halftime to a hot-shooting St. Catherine’s team (25-1). Davion Thomas-Kumpula led the St. Cats with 14 points at halftime.Big Foot upped its offensive game in the second half, putting up 24 points, but St. Catherine’s poured on 36 more points as it cruised to the championship.Senior Evan Penniman led the Chiefs with 11 points while Thomas-Kumpla finished with a game-high 21 points.• FRIDAY’S GAME: Big Foot took down fourth-seeded Milwaukee Audubon Technology 74-70 in a regional semifinal.The Chiefs found themselves down 37-33 at halftime. Junior Hudson Torrez had 12 points at the break while Milwaukee’s Isaiah Woodland had 14.That’s when Penniman took over the game. He had a whopping 22 points in the second half as he hit shots from the paint, the perimeter and the free-throw line.Penniman’s surge helped the Chiefs come back and keep their season alive.Torrez had 20 points while Woodland paced Milwaukee (17-4) with 25 points.• SAINT THOMAS MORE 78, CLINTON 44: The 10th-seeded Cougars couldn’t pull off a big upset as they fell to the second-seeded Cavaliers on Friday night in Milwaukee.Clinton (8-16) kept it close in the first half, trailing Saint Thomas 33-23 at halftime.But the Cavaliers exploded for 45 points in the second half to end the Cougars’ season.Sophomore Reagan Flickinger had a team-high 20 points for Clinton while Evan Oleson had 18 for Saint Thomas.The Cavaliers beat Catholic Memorial 70-55 to win a regional championship on Saturday, and they will now play Racine St. Catherine’s in the sectional semifinals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Beloit man killed in snowmobile crash in Oneida County Director of Early Brain Development named Walking school bus program debuts at Gaston Elementary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime