The Beloit Turner boys basketball team capped off a stellar regular season with a 79-36 win over Whitewater on Friday night and Saturday, Beloit Memorial ended its Big Eight campaign by knocking off Madison East.

Turner (21-3, 15-3 Rock Valley Conference) was coming off a tough loss to RVC champion McFarland on Monday, but bounced back nicely by jumping out to a 36-17 lead over the Whippets (0-24, 0-18) by halftime.

