The Beloit Turner boys basketball team capped off a stellar regular season with a 79-36 win over Whitewater on Friday night and Saturday, Beloit Memorial ended its Big Eight campaign by knocking off Madison East.
Turner (21-3, 15-3 Rock Valley Conference) was coming off a tough loss to RVC champion McFarland on Monday, but bounced back nicely by jumping out to a 36-17 lead over the Whippets (0-24, 0-18) by halftime.
Senior Avonte’ Repta piled up the points in the paint in the first half with 11.
Turner was even more impressive in the second half as they poured on 43 points while limiting Whitewater to 19. Repta finished with a team-high 21 points while senior Tyler Sutherland scored 14 points on four 3-pointers.
Casey Lyon had a team-high 14 points for the Whippets, who finished in last place in the RVC. Turner was second.
The second-seeded Trojans received a first-round bye and will host the winner of Edgerton-Richland Center in the regional semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 80, MADISON EAST 59: Senior Rico Yarbrough continued his stellar season by pouring in 37 points to lead the Purple Knights.
Yarbrough already had 15 points by halftime as Beloit (6-18, 4-16 Big Eight) held a solid 43-31 lead over East (7-16, 7-12).
The Knights had four players score in double-digits as they held on to win the regular season finale.
Senior Tyrone Karl had 16 points while senior Fazion Farr and freshman Amare Hereford each had 10.
Beloit, which is seeded 14th, will play at third-seeded Muskego on Friday night at 7 in an WIAA D-1 Regional opener.
• BIG FOOT 57, CLINTON 55: The Chiefs played the part of spoiler on Friday night as they edged the hosting Cougars on senior night.
Clinton (7-15, 4-14) held a 37-32 lead at halftime as senior Gio Aceves had a team-high 13 points through the first half. Senior Eli Gerdes hit two treys as he had 10 points for Big Foot (14-10, 10-8) before halftime.
But the Chiefs made the important second-half comeback to get the win as Gerdes put up 11 more points to lead Big Foot with 21. Aceves had 17 for the Cougars.
Clinton finished ninth in the RVC and the 10th-seeded Cougars will play at St. Augustine Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a regional opener.
Big Foot finished fifth in the conference and will host a regional opener as the fifth seed against Saint Anthony on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
• JEFFERSON 57, BRODHEAD 48: A solid first half from the Eagles was too much for the Cardinals to overcome on Friday night in Brodhead.
Jefferson (6-18, 5-13) jumped out to a 35-27 lead by halftime in the RVC dual as Finn Deblare had 12 points for the Eagles.
The Cardinals (7-17, 5-13) slipped offensively in the second half, only putting up 21 points as Jefferson rode to victory.
Junior Jaxon Dooley had a team-high 13 points for Brodhead while sophomore Cullen Walker had 12.
The Cardinals finished in a tie for seventh with the Eagles, and 11th-seeded Brodhead will travel to play Evansville in the regional opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
• DEERFIELD 83, PARKVIEW 54: The Vikings couldn’t find a way to topple the Trailways South division-leading Demons on Friday night in Orfordville.
Parkview (7-16, 5-7) had a solid first half, only trailing Deerfield (21-3, 12-0) 36-28 at the break.
But the Demons’ Cal Fisher poured on 16 points in the second half as Deerfield had a 46-point second half.
Freshman Aiden Crane was the only double-digit scorer for the Vikings with 19 points. Fisher finished with 31.
Parkview ends up in fifth place and the 11th-seeded Vikings will play at Poynette Tuesday at 7 p.m.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: FRANKLIN 86, BELOIT MEMORIAL 47: The Sabers surged ahead for a 55-26 lead after the first half, and the visiting 15th-seeded Purple Knights’ season came to an end in the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 regional opener on Friday night.
Franklin (24-2) were hot-shooters from the start, and a young Beloit (5-20) team just couldn’t keep up.
Sophomore Jocelyn Tibbetts led the Knights with 15 points while SaDera Richardson had 12. Natalie Meaux had a game-high 27 points for Franklin.
• BOXSCORES:
TURNER 79, WHITEWATER 36
Whitewater………17 19 — 36
Turner………………36 43 — 79
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—Lyon 5 0-0 14, Condon 1 0-0 3, Gonzalez 0 1-2 1, Vidales 1 1-2 4, Carollo 1 0-0 3, Ellenwood 1 0-2 2, Nixon 3 1-2 9. Totals: 12 3-8 36.
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Giddley 3 0-0 7, Teague-Johnson 1 1-2 3, Lauterbach 4 0-1 9, Hoppe 5 2-3 12, Sutherland 5 0-0 14, Erickson 1 0-0 3, Hughes 3 1-4 7, Repta 8 3-3 21, Terrell 1 1-2 3. Totals: 31 8-15 79.
3-pointers: White 9 (Lyon 4, Nixon 2, Condon, Vidales, Carollo), BT 9 (Sutherland 4, Repta 2, Giddley, Lauterbach, Erickson). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: White 11, BT 12.
BIG FOOT 57, CLINTON 55
Big Foot………32 25 — 57
Clinton…………37 18 — 55
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 4 1-2 9, Gerdes 8 1-2 21, Penniman 1 10-10 12, Corey 3 0-0 9, Nordmeyer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 12-14 57.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Williams 0 0-2 0, S. Krummel 1 0-0 2, Pey. Bingham 4 2-2 12, Conway 3 0-0 6, Flickinger 4 2-3 11, I. Krummel 1 0-0 2, Aceves 8 1-1 17, Pei. Bingham 2 0-1 5. Totals: 23 5-9 55.
3-pointers: BF 7 (Gerdes 4, Corey 3), Clinton 4 (Pey. Bingham 2, Flickinger, Pei. Bingham). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: BF 13, Clinton 10.
JEFFERSON 57, BRODHEAD 48
Jefferson………35 22 — 57
Brodhead………27 21 — 48
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Kammer 2 5-10 10, Krause 0 1-2 1, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 6 2-3 14, P. Phillips 4 0-0 8, Deblare 8 2-4 19, E. Phillips 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 10-21 57.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 5 1-2 12, Bockhop 3 0-0 9, Pinnow 1 0-0 2, Vondra 1 0-0 2, Dooley 5 3-5 13, Searls 1 0-0 13, Riese 2 0-0 4, Engen 1 1-3 3. Totals: 19 5-10 48.
3-pointers: Jeff 3 (Kammer, Deblare, E. Phillips), Brod 5 (Bockhop 3, Walker, Searls). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Jeff 17, Brod 18.
DEERFIELD 83, PARKVIEW 54
Deerfield………36 46 — 83
Parkview……….28 26 — 54
DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts)—Lees 3 0-0 8, Betthauser 1 0-0 2, Wetzel 1 0-0 3, Fisher 10 9-10 31, Manning 1 1-2 4, K. Kimmel 2 1-1 5, Christianson 2 1-2 7, M. Kimmel 4 1-2 10, Hahn 2 0-0 5, Drobac 3 2-4 8. Totals: 29 15-22 83.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Cramer 2 1-4 6, C. Williams 0 2-2 2, Redman 1 1-2 3, Cronin 4 0-0 9, Crane 7 0-0 19, Pomplun 2 1-3 5, Treinen 1 0-0 3, M. Williams 2 3-5 7. Totals: 19 8-16 54.
3-pointers: Deer 10 (Lees 2, Fisher 2, Christianson 2, Wetzel, Manning, K. Kimmel, Hahn). Fouled out: Pomplun. Total fouls: Deer 15, Park 19.