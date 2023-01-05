MIDDLETON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys battled No. 3-ranked Middleton Thursday night before dropping the Big Eight Conference game, 57-46.
The Purple Knights trailed by only four points with about 5 minutes to go before the Cardinals (8-0, 7-0 Big Eight) were able to put together a bit more of a cushion.
Rico Yarbrough paced Beloit (0-7, 0-6) with 12 points. Fazion Farr added 10 and Amare Hereford chipped in eight.
Beloit Memorial is back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Barkin Arena against Madison La Follette.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: McFARLAND 79, BIG FOOT 22: The Chiefs fell behind 55-12 by halftime on their way to a loss to powerful McFarland in Rock Valley Conference action.
The Chiefs only scored 10 points in the second half.
Sophomore forward Teagan Mallegni led McFarland (12-2, 8-1 RVC) with 26 points, all but four coming in the first half. Adrienne Kirch added 15 points and Brynn Kirch 12.
Lydia Larson led Big Foot with 10 points.
• EAST TROY 48, CLINTON 40: Amya Pluess led the host Trojans past the Cougars by converting 9-of-11 free throws on her way to a game-high 27 points. Teammate Aubrie Cherek was 8-of-12 at the line and added 12 points. Pluess and Cherek combined for 39 of the winners’ 48 points.
East Troy led 32-24 at halftime.
The Cougars converted only 5-of-16 at the free-throw line to seal their fate. Tiana Roehl was 4-of-5 at the line and was the lone Cougar in double figures with 12 points.