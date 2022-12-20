BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead’s girls basketball team got 21 points from Alecia Dahl and 14 apiece from Abbie Dix and Taetum Hoesly to dismantle visiting Whitewater 66-32 in Rock Valley Conference action Tuesday night.
The Cardinals (9-2, 8-1 RVC) led only 23-16 at the break, but dominated the second half as they outscored the Whippets 43-16. Dahl had all but two of her points and Dix had 11 of hers in the second half.
Brodhead outscored Whitewater 16-4 at the free-throw line, shooting 17 more times (24 to 7).
• CLINTON 51, BIG FOOT 37: The host Cougars jumped out to a 28-19 halftime lead on their way to knocking off the Chiefs.
Ten Cougars in all scored with the only double-figure scorer Jayden Nortier with 12 points. Sydney Wilson also had a dozen points to lead the visiting Chiefs.
• McFARLAND 71, BELOIT TURNER 46: Teagan Mallegni poured in 35 points, including 8-of-9 free throws, to lead the visiting Spartans (10-1) to a rout of the Trojans.
The 6-foot-1 Mallegni had 14 points in the first half as McFarland took a commanding 31-16 lead.
The Trojans’ Jayla Hodges had a big second half with 11 of her team-high 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Spartans.
Nadilee Fernandez also had 10 points for Turner.
• BOYS BASKETBALL: PARKVIEW 31, PALMYRA-EAGLE 29: The host Vikings were missing leading scorer and team captain Rusty Klitzman due to injury, but used tight defense to pull out the victory in Orfordville Monday night.
Parkview held the visiting Panthers to just six points in the first half and took a 13-6 lead. Palmyra-Eagle outscored the Vikings 23-18 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Aiden Crane led the Vikings with six points, while Karson Redman, Jaxon Cronin, Gage Ponplun and Mathias Treinen all scored five.