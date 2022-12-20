BRODHEAD, Wis.—Brodhead’s girls basketball team got 21 points from Alecia Dahl and 14 apiece from Abbie Dix and Taetum Hoesly to dismantle visiting Whitewater 66-32 in Rock Valley Conference action Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (9-2, 8-1 RVC) led only 23-16 at the break, but dominated the second half as they outscored the Whippets 43-16. Dahl had all but two of her points and Dix had 11 of hers in the second half.

