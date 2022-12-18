MADISON—Coming off a close 5-4 loss to Waupun at home, Beloit Memorial’s hockey team took a few steps back with a pair of weekend losses.
Madison Memorial scored four goals in the first period and went on to rout Beloit 7-0 at the Madison Ice Arena on Friday night. The Purple Knights were back at MIA on Saturday, losing to Madison West 9-3.
On Friday, Beloit got 37 saves from Jameson Flanagan, who had posted 43 against Waupun.
While the Knights had scored tour times against Waupun, with a pair of goals by Cole Rowald, one by Sam Rowald and a fourth by Payton Whalen, they came up empty against the Spartans. Madison Memorial’s two goalies combined for just nine saves.
The game was penalty-filled with the Spartans whistled for nine and Beloit for seven.
Saturday, the Knights got goals from Cy Potter, Jayden Piccione and Nathan Fiebig, but it wasn’t enough against the Regents. West outshot Beloit 50-25 and scored three goals in each period, despite 41 saves by Flanagan.
• GIRLS HOCKEY: FURY 4, LIGHTNING 3: Ava Kligora’s short-handed goal with 6:16 remaining broke a 3-3 tie and lifted the Rock County Fury to a 4-3 victory over the Badger Lightning on Friday night.
The Fury entered the third period trailing 3-2, but Amery Stuckey tied it up on an assist by Kligora and took the lead on Kligora’s goal.
Fury goalie Jillian Traver made the lead stand up with 15 third-period saves. She finished with 41.
The Fury also got two second-period goals from Emma Kligora and Stuckey. Kligora and Macy had assists.
BOXSCORES:
Fri: Mad. Memorial 7, Beloit 0
Beloit……..0 0 0—0
Mad. Mem..4 2 1—7
FIRST PERIOD: MM, Feinstein (Elmer), 2:03; MM, Kreft (Moskol), 8:19; MM, Elmer (Helseth, Feinstein), 13:30; MM, Feinstein (Moskol, Boyle), 16:53 (pp)..
SECOND PERIOD: MM, Richards (Helseth, Moskol), 3:15; MM, Boyle (Feinstein, Vanden Heuvel), 5:35 (pp).
THIRD PERIOD: MM, Sauer (Feinstein, Doers), 15:26..
Saves: Beloit 37 (Flanagan 20-11-6); Mad. Memorial 9 (Anderson 3-2, Petree 4). Penalties: Beloit 7-14, Mad. Memorial 9-18.