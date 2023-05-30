Beloit Memorial’s Conner Churchill chips his ball onto the 7th green at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton on Tuesday.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s Ethan Hale shot a solid score of 81 at the Prairie du Chien WIAA Division 2 boys golf sectional to finish in a three-way tie for 11th on Tuesday morning.
Hale shot a 41 on the front nine and stayed steady with a 40 on the back for a nice end to his junior season. Teammate Darren Niedfeldt shot a 95 to finish in 58th.
