MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial senior Conner Churchill carded an 82 to finish in a tie for 29th place in the Madison Edgewood Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club on Monday.

The Purple Knights finished 14th in the 21-team event with a 350 score. Madison Memorial was first with 302, followed by Edgewood and Waunakee at 312 apiece. Janesville Craig (319) and Milton (320) rounded out the top five.

Recommended for you