MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial senior Conner Churchill carded an 82 to finish in a tie for 29th place in the Madison Edgewood Invitational at Blackhawk Country Club on Monday.
The Purple Knights finished 14th in the 21-team event with a 350 score. Madison Memorial was first with 302, followed by Edgewood and Waunakee at 312 apiece. Janesville Craig (319) and Milton (320) rounded out the top five.
Madison Memorial senior Charlie Erlandson shot a 71 for medalist honors.
Beloit’s second-best score was by junior Kai Wong, who tied for 29th with an 84. Junior Max Allen tied for 65th at 90 and freshman Marcus Allen shot a 99.
• ROCK VALLEY MINI-MEET: Freshman Owen Wagie earned medalist honors with a round of 39 and Edgerton’s boys golf team shot 161 to win the season’s first Rock Valley Conference mini meet at Big Foot Country Club in Fontana on Monday.
Evansville finished second at 171, followed by McFarland (192), East Troy (192), Jefferson (195), Turner (204), Clinton (224), Brodhead (236) and Big Foot (271).
Turner junior Cole Rowald finished 13th with a 48 score. Tied for 17th at 49 were Turner senior Logan Braasch, Brodhead junior Dylan Lewis, Clinton senior Bryce Beyer and Big Foot sophomore Dakota Nordmeyer. Turner senior Darren Niedfeldt was tied for 25th (51).