BRODHEAD, Wis. — The visiting Beloit Turner Trojans knew they’d have their hands full against the Brodhead Cardinals in their Rock Valley Conference opener Friday night.
They particularly had no answer for Abbie Dix.
The senior put up 10 points in the first half and 15 more in the second, tallying 25 in a 69-34 rout.
Addie Yates chipped in 14 points, tying teammate Alexis Kammerer with a pair of 3-pointers.
The game could have been even more lopsided. The Cardinals knocked down only 12-of-26 free throws, despite Dix going a solid 9-for-12.
Brodhead led 35-20 at halftime.
Turner was led by Nadilee Fernandez and Jayla Hodges with nine points apiece.
• CLINTON 41, JEFFERSON 39: The host Eagles managed to hold tJayden Nortier to 9 points after she scored 42 in the Cougars’ opening victory, but they still couldn’t pull the win at home.
Neleah Bobolz led Clinton with 12 points. The game was ultimately settled at the free throw line where both teams shot 22 times. While the winning Cougars converted only nine, the Eagles were worse with just five.
• HUNTLEY 52, HONONEGAH 35: After knocking off Rockford Boylan 50-38 on Tuesday, host Huntley took it to another NIC-10 team Friday night as it thumped the visiting Indians (1-1).
Cassidy Serpe scored 14 points and Jessie Ozzauto added 10 to pace Huntley, which led the cold-shooting Indians 30-12 at halftime.
Emma Clark hit three treys and had 13 points for Hononegah.
• Boxscores:
BRODHEAD 69, TURNER 34
Beloit Turner..20 14 – 34
Brodhead…..35 34 – 69
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) – Murphy 1 0-0 3, Segerstrom 0 1-3 1, Houge 0 1-2 1, Fernandez 3 1-2 9, Pozzani 2 0-0 6, Babilius 2 0-0 5, Hodges 2 5-6 9. Totals: 10 8-13 34.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) – Yates 5 2-4 14, Kail 1 0-0 2, Hilliard 2 0-2 5, Dahl 2 1-6 5, Kammerer 3 0-0 8, Schooff 2 0-0 4, Hoesly 2 0-0 4, Dix 8 9-12 25, Williams 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 12-26 69.
3-pt. Goals: BT 6 (Fernandez 2, Pozzani 2, Murphy, Babilius), Br 5 (Kammerer 2, Yates 2, Hilliard). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BT 19, Brodhead 15.
—
CLINTON 41 JEFFERSON 39
Clinton.….27 14 – 41
Jefferson..19 20 – 39
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) – Wellnitz 0 0-1 0, Mueller 0 0-2 0, Nortier 3 2-7 9, N. Shinkus 1 0-0 2, Blue 3 0-0 8, Bobolz 4 3-5 12, Ruehl 2 0-2 4, J. Shinkus 1 4-5 6. Totals: 14 9-22 41.
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts) – Mengel 2 0-2 4, Kaus 1 0-0 2, Messman 0 1-4 1, Johnson 8 1-5 17, Krause 2 2-2 6, Dobson 4 1-6 9, Lenz 0 0-1 0, Hesse 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 5-22 39.
3-pt. Goals: C 4 (Blue 2, Nortier, Bobolz), Jeff 0. Fouled out: Krause, Johnson. Total fouls: C 19,Jeff 23.
—
HUNTLEY 52, HONONEGAH 35
Hononegah.. 7 5 11 12 – 35
Huntley…….13 17 7 15 – 52
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) – Johnson 0 1-3 1, Clark 5 0-0 13, Robinson 0 2-2 2, Niedfeldt 2 4-4 8, Carter 3 1-2 8, Dimke 0 2-2 2, Pierson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 8-15 35.
HUNTLEY (fg ft-fta pts) – Serpe 4 2-2 14, A. Campanelli 3 0-0 8, McEaughn 1 0-2 2, Ozzanto 4 2-3 10, S. Campanelli 1 2-4 4, Winters 3 2-4 8, McFadden 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 8-15 52.
3-Pt. goals : Hono 4 (Clark 3, Carter), Huntley . Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 16, Huntley 17.