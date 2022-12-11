ROCKFORD—Hononegah’s calling card on its way to a 5-0 start in the NIC-10 and 8-1 overall has been its pressure defense.
The Indians ramped it up to an all-new level Friday night.
Hononegah did not allow a single point in the second half as it rolled over host Rockford East 69-11.
The E-Rabs scored the first basket of the game, but Emma Clark answered with a pair of 3-pointers to start off a 17-0 run and Hononegah never looked back. The Indians led 18-7 at the end of the first quarter and 34-11 at the half.
Hononegah scored the final 3-pointer of the first half and all 35 points in the second half. The Indians knocked down 13 3-pointers, including three apiece by Bre Carter and Clark.
Carter led the Indians with 16 points. Olivia Robinson had 12 points, including 4-for-4 free throws, and Allyson Niedfeldt chipped in 10 and Clark nine. Nine Indians scored in all.
• CLINTON 56, BELOIT TURNER 38: Jayden Nortier tallied 18 points and Hannah Hahn converted four 3-pointers on Friday to power the host Cougars (3-3) past the Trojans.
Clinton converted 15-of-34 free throws in the contest. The Cougars led 31-20 at halftime.
Turner was led by Mariya Babilius with three treys and 13 points. The Trojans were only 5-of-17 from the free-throw line.
• BELOIT TURNER 49, WILLIAMS BAY 30: The Trojans regrouped from their loss to Clinton on Friday night and knocked off host Williams Bay as Jayla Hodges tallied 20 points.
The Trojans jumped out to a double-digit lead midway through the first half, Williams Bay trimmed it to eight at halftime, but Turner maintained an 8-12 point lead the rest of the way.
Morgan Bronson had 16 points to lead Williams Bay.
• BRODHEAD 68, BIG FOOT 31: Abbie Dix had 13 points and Alecia Dahl had 12 as the host Cardinals jumped out to a 48-13 halftime lead on their way to an RVC rout.
Dixl finished with 20 points and Dahl had 15. Addie Yates and Alexis Kammerer each had nine points for the Cardinals (5-1, 4-1 RVC).
Beth Lueck had 12 points to lead the Chiefs.
HONONEGAH 69, ROCK EAST 11
Hononegah…19 15 24 11—69
Rock. East…. 7 4 0 0—11
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 3 0-0 8, Clark 3 0-0 9, Rehn 1 0-0 2, Abney 1 0-0 2, Robinson 3 4-4 12, Franz 2 0-0 5, Niedfeldt 4 0-0 10, Carter 6 1-4 16, Harris 2 1-4 5. Total: 25 6-12 69.
ROCKFORD EAST (fg ft-fta pts)—Hayes 1 0-2 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Crawford 0 1-4 1, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Reed-Gully 1 0-2 3. Totals: 4 1-8 11.
3-pointers: Hono 13 (Carter 3, Clark 3, Robinson 2, Niedfeldt 2, Johnston 2, Franz), East 2 (Hayes, Reed-Gully). Fouled out: Erickson. Total fouls: Hono 7, East 9.
CLINTON 56, B. TURNER 38
Beloit Turner..20 18—38
Clinton……...31 25—56
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Clark 1 0-2 3, Murphy 0 0-1 0, Segerstrom 3 1-4 7, Combs 0 1-2 1, Moore 0 2-3 2, House 1 0-1 2, Fernandez 2 0-0 5, Kramer 1 0-1 2, Babilius 5 0-0 13, Hodges 1 1-3 3. Totals: 14 5-17 38.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Wellnitz 1 0-0 3, Hushieere 0 3-4 3, Hahn 4 0-2 12, Mueller 1 0-0 3, Nortier 6 5-11 18, M. Shinkus 1 0-0 3, Blue 1 0-2 3, Roehl 2 4-11 8, J. Shinkus 0 3-4 3. Totals: 16 15-34 56.
3-pointers: BT 5 (Babilius 3, Fernandez, Clark), Cl 9 (Hahn 4, Wellnitz, Mueller, Nortier, M. Shinkus, Blue). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BT 27, Clinton 21.
B. TURNER 49, WILLIAMS BAY 31
Beloit Turner..28 19—49
Wms. Bay….20 11—31
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Clark 0 1-2 1, Murphy 1 2-2 4, Segerstrom 2 1-2 6, Combs 0 0-2 0, Moore 0 1-2 1, House 1 3-5 5, Fernandez 2 0-0 6, Kramer 1 0-0 2, Babilius 2 0-0 4, Hodges 9 2-2 20. Totals: 19 10-16 49.
WILLIAMS BAY (fg ft-fta pts)—Higgins 4 1-2 9, Cates 1 0-1 3, Bronson 6 1-3 16, Silverman 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 3-8 31.
3-pointers: BT 1 (Segerstrom), WB 4 (Bronson 3, Cates). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BT 17, WB 17.
BRODHEAD 68, BIG FOOT 31
Big Foot….13 18—31
Brodhead..48 20—68
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Patek 0 3-4 3 Hernandez 0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 2 0-0 5, Harvey 1 0-0 2, Lueck 5 1-2 12, Larson 3 2-2 8, Anderson 0 0-2 0. Totals: 11 7-12 31.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 4 0-0 9, Kail 0 0-2 0, Dahl 5 2-2 15, Kammerer 2 5-6 9. Schooff 2 3-4 7. Hoesly 3 0-0 6, Dix 9 0-5 20, Williams 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 10-21 68.
3-pointers: Big Foot 2 (Gonzalez, Lueck), Brodhead 4 (Dahl 3, Yates). Fouled out: Larson. Total fouls: Big Foot 13, Brodhead 11.