STERLING, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls basketball coach Jason Brunke has tried to load up his team’s schedule with holiday tournaments to toughen up his squad.
The problem over the weekend was that they did to their Sterling Holiday Shootout opponents pretty much what they’ve done to NIC-10 foes.
Their combination of stifling defense, solid depth and determination added up to three lopsided wins. Hononegah dumped host Sterling 58-23 on Friday and then won a pair of games on Saturday, 76-59 over Naperville Central and 54-28 over Rock Falls.
“I don’t mind not having to go down to the wire on things,” Brunke said.
Sterling had no answer for hot-shooting Emma Clark (19 points) and Breacia Carter (18) on Friday. The Indians’ defense also held the hosts to single digits in all but one quarter.
On Saturday, Naperville Central jumped out to a 12-2 lead, but the Indians (12-1, 6-0 NIC-10) got a huge game from Carter (25 points) and Olivia Robinson drained back-to-back 3-pointers during a quick comeback as they led 44-36 by halftime. Danielle Franz also had three 3-pointers and her 12 points off the bench matched starter Kamryn Abney.
“Going down 12-2, we weren’t shooting well, but we responded really well,” Brunke said. “Our depth was huge in that game. Both Dani (Franz) and Olivia (Robinson) came on and hit some big shots to settle us down and give us a lift.”
Against the Rock Falls Rockets and a front line that went 6-2, 5-10, 5-9, the Indians led only 22-17 at halftime, but they pulled away in the second half with some exceptional shooting and strong defense.
Clark was the high scorer with 17 points. Ally Niedfeldt had 13 and Carter and Abney chipped in eight apiece.
The Indians will resume play in the tournament on Thursday against Moline (11:30 a.m.) and Richwoods (5:30 p.m.).
• JANESVILLE PARKER 72, BELOIT MEMORIAL 63: LaNasia Dubois had 25 points and the Purple Knights put four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the host Vikings on Friday.
Beloit led at halftime 36-28, but was outscored 44-27 after the intermission. The Vikings’ Kaelyn Minich scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half. Addison Miller led Parker with 18 and Paisley Booth chipped in 11.
For the Knights (2-9, 0-9 Big Eight), Sadera Richardson tallied 15 points and Jocelyn Tibbetts and Kamille Thomas had 10 apiece.
Neither team took full advantage of the free-throw line. The Knights were 12-of-30 and the Vikings (2-8, 2-7) were 15-of-36.
• EVANSVILLE 40, BIG FOOT 22: The visiting Blue Devils held the Chiefs to just four points in the second half. Evansville had 22 by halftime and tacked on 18 more.
Ava Brandenburg led the Blue Devils with 24 points. Mya Gonzalez led the Chiefs with nine points.
HONONEGAH 58, STERLING 23
Hononegah...25 17 8 8—58
Sterling……. 7 10 4 2—23
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Clark 7 0-0 19, Johnston 0 0-0 0, Abney 2 2-2 7, Robinson 1 2-2 4, Franz 1 0-0 2, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3, Carter 7 2-2 18, Domke 2 0-0 5. Totals: 21 6-6 58.
STERLING (fg ft-fta pts)—Turner 1 0-4 2, Gibson 0 2-2 2, K. Rouzee 1 3-5 5, Melcher 0 3-4 3, Weeks 0 1-4 1, M. Rouzee 3 0-0 7, Austin 1 1-2 3.Totals: 6 10-21 23.
3-pointers: Hono 10 (Clark 5, Carter 2, Abney, Niedfeldt, Domke), Sterling 1 (M. Rouzee). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 18, Sterling 13.
HONONEGAH 76, NAPERVILLE CENTRAL 59
Hononegah….17 27 21 11—76
Naperville C…21 15 12 11—59
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 4 0-0 10, Clark 4 0-2 9, Abney 5 0-1 12, Robinson 2 0-0 6, Franz 4 1-1 12, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 2, Carter 11 0-2 25, Pierson 1 0-0 2. 32 1-6 76.
NAPERVILLE CENTRAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Tumilty 6 1-2 14, Jones 8 0-2 18, Villanova 1 0-0 2, Hunt 0 2-2 2, Hackett 2 2-2 6, Fourier 1 0-0 2, James 3 0-0 9, Lenz 2 0-0 6. Totals: 23 5-8 59.
3-pointers: Hono 13 (Carter 3, Franz 3, Johnston 2, Abney 2, Robinson 2, Clark). NC 8 (James 3, Lenz 2, Jones 2, Tumilty). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 8, NC 8.
HONONEGAH 54, ROCK FALLS 28
Hononegah..14 8 18 14—55
Rock Falls....10 7 3 8—28
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 1 0-0 2, Clark 5 2-3 17, Abney 3 0-0 8, Robinson 0 0-1 0, Franz 1 0-0 3, Niedfeldt 5 0-0 12, Carter 3 0-0 8, Harris 1 0-0 2, Pierson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 2-3 54.
ROCK FALLS (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 1 0-0 2, Sigel 4 0-0 12, Johnson 1 0-1 3, Witherow 2 0-0 5, Lego 1 0-2 2, Reyna 2 0-2 4. Totals: 11 0-5 28.
3-pointers: Hono 12 (Clark 5, Abney 2, Niedfeldt 2, Carter 2, Franz). RF 6 (Sigel 4, Johnson, Witherow). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: RF 9. Hono 11.
J. PARKER 72, BELOIT 63
B. Memorial…36 27—63
J. Parker…….28 44—72
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Richardson 5 4-6 15, Ingram 0 1-2 1, Thomas 2 6-12 10, Tibbetts 4 0-3 10, Dubois 9 5-7 25, Dumas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 12-30 63.
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts)—Harwick 0 2-6 2, Brandenburg 3 2-3 8, Simmons 4 0-0 9, Riley 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 3, Booth 4 3-7 11, Miller 7 2-8 18, Minich 6 6-12 16. Totals: 26 15-36 72
3-pointers: BM 5 (Dubois 2, Tibbetts 2, Richardson). Fouled out: Thomas. Total fouls: BM 22.