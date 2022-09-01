BELOIT—They may play in the Southern Lakes Conference now, but it’s going to take awhile before Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement doesn’t use the Big Eight for comparisons.
Friday’s opening SLC foe, Wilmot, has a running back in Marco Falletti who has rushed for 345 yards in two victories and his running style reminds him of, well, Verona’s top backs.
“He’s a very quick running back who runs really hard, like the runners Verona has had,” Dement said. “They’ll get him the ball with double handoffs, reverses. He’s a real threat.”
So is Wilmot. After winning just one game in 2021, the Panthers are already 2-0 and have outscored opponents 57-7. They opened with a 24-7 rout of Kenosha Bradford and then blasted Milwaukee Lutheran 33-0.
Falletti amassed 217 yards against Bradford while the Panthers’ defense held NCAA Division I Wyoming commit Keany Parks to 54 yards.
Falletti also had 128 yards against Milwaukee Lutheran while Anthony Corona, an Illinois State recruit as a safety, also ran 88 yards for a score.
The Purple Knights (1-1), coming off an impressive 42-28 win against Madison East, look like they’ll have their hands full as they play their third straight road game.
Beloit also boasts a potent running game with 338 yards against East. Cavari Kramer had 178 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Decarlos Nora added 22 for 98 and Toby Robinson chipped in 58 on eight and had an 85-yard kickoff return.
“We both run out of the Wing-T, except they are in the shotgun and we’re under center,” Dement said. “I think we can run the football on them. We just have to be able to stop them. If we can take away what they like to do, I like our chances. But we have to do a better job on third down than we did against East.”
The Knights also had a big special-teams night against East. In addition to Robinson running a kickoff back for a score, placekicker Baylor Denu was 6-for-6 on extra-points and had five touchbacks on his kickoffs. More of those touchbacks would certainly be welcome against Wilmot.
In other area games Friday night:
• NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO (0-2) AT BELOIT TURNER (2-0): The Glarner Knights lost to Belleville 34-7 last week while Turner blasted visiting Saint Francis 42-8. Jayce Kurth rushed for his second straight 100-yard-plus game and Sean Fogel kept throwing TD passes.
• BIG FOOT (1-1) at COLUMBUS (2-0): Jax Hertel had another nice game with 20 carries for 176 yards, but the Chiefs fell to East Troy 14-6. They’ll have to move it up a notch or two against Capitol Conference power Columbus (2-0), which flattened River Valley 55-0.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA (2-0) AT RICHLAND CENTER (1-1): The Cardinals continued to roll last week, thumping Evansville 41-6. Richland Center evened its non-conference record with a 36-26 win over Fennimore. This is the SWC opener for both.
• DODGELAND (0-2) AT CLINTON (2-0): The Cougars are clear favorites in the Eastern Suburban Conference opener. Peyton Bingham continued to lead the Cougars, throwing for 45 yards and rushing 38 times for 180 yards and five touchdowns. Dodgeland fell to Cambria-Friesland 46-0 last week
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-2) AT RIVER RIDGE (2-0): The Vikings’ Karson Redman rushed 17 times for 105 yards, but most of the highlights belonged to Highland last week in a 52-14 win. River Ridge is 2-0 and coming off a 37-26 win over Wauzeka/Seneca. Andrew Nies led River Ridge with 31 carries for 165 yards.
• EASTON VALLEY (0-1) AT SOUTH BELOIT (1-0): The SoBos struggled in the first half against River Ridge, falling behind 14-0, but rallied behind quarterback Kaden Myhres and pulled out a 42-36 win in three overtimes. Easton Valley fell at Don Bosco of Gilbertville, Iowa, 34-30.
• DIXON (1-0) AT NORTH BOONE (0-1): The host Vikings will try to bounce back from a 20-14 loss to Rockford Lutheran. Quarterback Chandler Alderman threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked six times and completed only 12-of-27 passes. Dixon opened with a 34-6 rout at Oregon, Ill.