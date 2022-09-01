BDN_220902_Kaden Myhres
South Beloit relied on quarterback Kaden Myhres' ability to scramble during last Friday's overtime win over River Ridge.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—They may play in the Southern Lakes Conference now, but it’s going to take awhile before Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement doesn’t use the Big Eight for comparisons.

Friday’s opening SLC foe, Wilmot, has a running back in Marco Falletti who has rushed for 345 yards in two victories and his running style reminds him of, well, Verona’s top backs.

