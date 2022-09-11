GENOA, Ill.—The North Boone Vikings continued their tough skid to start the season as they fall to 0-3 after being bested 41-19 by undefeated Genoa-Kingston on Friday night.

After senior QB Chandler Alderman got the Vikings on the board first, the Cogs continuously applied the pressure, forcing him to lose a fumble and toss an interception.

Recommended for you