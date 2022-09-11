PREP FOOTBALL: North Boone drops to 0-3 after tough battle with Genoa-Kingston By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Author email Sep 11, 2022 Sep 11, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GENOA, Ill.—The North Boone Vikings continued their tough skid to start the season as they fall to 0-3 after being bested 41-19 by undefeated Genoa-Kingston on Friday night.After senior QB Chandler Alderman got the Vikings on the board first, the Cogs continuously applied the pressure, forcing him to lose a fumble and toss an interception.Connor Grimm had three sacks and a fumble-recovery touchdown for Genoa-Kingston.Alderman found Chris Doetch for a score late in the second quarter to make it 20-13, but the Cogs ran away with the game in the second half.Alderman tossed three touchdowns in the loss, and he now has six on the season.• LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, BIG FOOT 0: The Chiefs dropped to 1-3 and they have been outscored 129-6 in their past two games.Jax Hertel had 81 yards rushing, and Keaten Munter had two receptions for 24 yards. Donald Hearn was 7-of-20 on his passes for 69 yards and three interceptions.Big Foot gave up 354 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to eight different players.• SHULSSBURG/BENTON 58, PARKVIEW 0: For the second-straight week the Vikings were shut out, and they have been outscored 214-20 through the first four weeks.Danny Finley lead the team in rushing with 26 yards, Karson Redman was behind him with 25 and Sean Vogt was next with 21.Parkview’s defense gave up 123 passing yards and 326 rushing yards.• No details were not reported in South Beloit’s 62-8 win over Christian Life. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit grocery store opens on West Side Beloit man indicted for exploiting a minor, child porn Beloit student athlete eligibility rule paused Beloit College's A.J. Fitzpatrick eager to excel in two sports Rock County official denies link to Oath Keepers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime