POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—North Boone’s football team crushed winless Rock Falls 54-13 Friday night, giving its senior players a memorable final homecoming.
The Vikings built a 40-0 lead by halftime and they put up 404 total yards of offense while holding the Rockets to only 28 yards.
Chandler Alderman connected with Brandon Becker for a 26-yard touchdown pass to kick things off before the all-star senior quarterback ran for two rushing TDs. Alderman went 7-of-8 passing with 95 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 67 yards.
Running back Connor McKibben broke off several huge runs as he put up 108 rushing yards on only four carries. Three of his four rushes resulted in touchdowns.
Rock Falls could only muster up 28 yards on the ground and didn’t complete a single pass.
The Vikings improved to 2-5.
• WATERLOO 12, CLINTON 6: The Pirates were the victors of a defensive battle in Waterloo on Friday as the Cougars lost on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cal Hush to Owen Haseleu in the fourth quarter.
QB Peyton Bingham had a 5-yard rushing score, but a missed extra point kept it 6-0 in the first quarter. Hush connected with Ryan Sturgill in the third quarter, but the Pirates also missed a PAT to make it a 6-all tie.
Bingham ran for 93 yards, and DJ Vernon had 74 yards on 18 carries. The Cougars held Waterloo to just 15 rushing yards, but Hush went 8-of-16 through the air for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
• EDGEWOOD 47, BIG FOOT 7: The Chiefs dropped their seventh-consecutive game, and they have been outscored 311-43 in those losses.
The Crusaders held a 27-7 lead after two quarters, and they scored 20 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. QB Mason Folkers threw for 287 yards and five TDs, and running back Abe Thompson put up 100 rushing yards.
Big Foot’s only score came on a 65-yard rush by Jax Hertel in the second quarter. He finished with 173 yards on the ground. QB Donald Hearn went 2-of-12 with an interception.
• MINERAL POINT 55, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 0: The Vikings have yet to make a game close this season as they suffered their eighth loss at the hands of the Pointers.
Playing on Thursday night because of a referee shortage, Mineral Point held a 49-0 lead by halftime. Eli Lindsey and Jaxson Wendhausen combined to throw for 235 yards and three TDs. Lindsey added two rushing touchdowns, and Brenden Lynch had 53 yards plus a TD.
Parkview/Albany QBs combined for four interceptions. Karson Redman had 38 rushing yards, and he also caught three passes for 25 yards.
• KIRKLAND HIAWATHA 60, SOUTH BELOIT 20: The host Hawks outscored the SoBos 38-8 in the second half Friday.
Quarterback Caden Myhres had 18 carries for 77 yards and a TD. He also completed 6-of-9 passes for 43 yards and another score to Dez Hampton.
Hampton caught two passes for 24 yards and had six solo tackles and two interceptions.