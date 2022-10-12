BDN_221013_QB Tyler

QB Ayden Tyler-Kuhle (8) leads Beloit against Badger.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial head coach Brad Dement said his Purple Knights will head into Friday’s matchup with Southern Lakes Conference leader Lake Geneva Badger (7-1, 6-0 SLC) at Jacobson Field with one simple goal.

“We want to play a solid four quarters against a good football team,” Dement said. “Sure, we want to go out and win the football game, but we can’t do that unless we play well for an entire game. Whether it’s depth or something else, we haven’t been able to do that.”

