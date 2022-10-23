ROCKTON — Hononegah tuned up for the IHSA football playoffs with a dominating 44-12 performance over Rockford Auburn Friday night at Kelsey Field.
The Indians have been looking for a more balanced offensive attack and they found it in game 9 of the season. They rushed for 231 yards and passed for 185 to outgain Auburn in total yardage 416-269.
Hononegah jumped out to a 27-6 halftime lead and outscored the visiting Knights 17-6 in the second half.
The Indians (7-2) learned Saturday they will host Normal Community (6-3) in the first round of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs. Further details have yet to be announced.
Rockford Boylan won the NIC-10 championship by knocking off Freeport 41-20 and having Belvidere North lose to Rockford Guilford 14-7. Hononegah, Belvidere North and Guilford all finished 7-2.
Friday, Cole Warren’s 4-yard touchdown run put Hononegah on top with 9 minutes left in the first quarter. Zach Luker added the PAT. Warren’s 7-yard TD pass to Isaiah Houi and Luker’s kick made it 14-0.
Luke Poppe, who rushed 21 times for 116 yards, scored on a 6-yard run and Estin Fichter added a 10-yard TD run as the Indians went up 27-0. Auburn scored with just 6 seconds left as Anthony Purifoy connected with Jeremiah Walker on a 5-yard TD strike. A conversion pass failed.
Warren’s 11-yard TD pass to Jacob Scaduto was the lone TD of the third quarter. Luker opened the fourth quarter with a 31-yard field goal and backup QB Lucas Whisenand hit Brayden Partlow for 5 yards and a TD as the Indians went up 44-6. Auburn added a consolation score as Athavion Coleman connected with Leonard Spates for 23 yards.
Warren was 18-for-25 for 180 yards.
• BOXSCORE:
Hononegah 44, Rock. Auburn 12
Rock. Auburn…0 6 0 6 – 12
Hononegah….14 13 7 10 – 44
Hono – Warren, 4, run (Luker kick)
Hono – Houi, 7, pass from Warren (Luker kick)
Hono – Poppe, 6, run (Luker kick)
Hono – Fichter, 10, run (kick failed)
RA – Walker, 5, pass from Purifoy (conversion pass failed)
Hono – Scaduto, 11, pass from Warren (Luker kick)
Hono – Luker, 31, field goal
Hono – Partlow, 5, pass from Whisenand (Luker kick)
RA – Spates, 23, pass from Coleman (run failed)
TEAM STATS: First downs – RA 9, Hono 30. Rushing – RA 24-29, Hono 56-231. Passing – RA 240, Hono 185. Passes – RA 22-12-1. Hono 27-19-1. Fumbles – RA 1-1, Hono 0-0. Punts – RA 6-29.0, Hono 2-35.5. Penalties – RA 4-35, Hono 4-35.