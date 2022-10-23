ROCKTON — Hononegah tuned up for the IHSA football playoffs with a dominating 44-12 performance over Rockford Auburn Friday night at Kelsey Field.

The Indians have been looking for a more balanced offensive attack and they found it in game 9 of the season. They rushed for 231 yards and passed for 185 to outgain Auburn in total yardage 416-269.

