Hononegah’s Jackson Washington (20) celebrates with Isaiah Houi (7) after recovering a fumble for a TD last Friday against Harlem as Kevin Van Briesen (21), Lyons Buckley (30), Elliott Diemel (32) and Nick Carratt (90) join in.

 Jimmy Oswald/Beloit Daily News

ROCKTON—It has been 517 days since the Hononegah football team lost a regular-season game.

The Indians (2-0) will look to add another six days to that total against Guilford (2-0) for their home opener Saturday at noon.

