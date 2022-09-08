ROCKTON—It has been 517 days since the Hononegah football team lost a regular-season game.
The Indians (2-0) will look to add another six days to that total against Guilford (2-0) for their home opener Saturday at noon.
“Just the fact that we’ve got two wins under our belt should hopefully give our guys some confidence,” head coach Brian Zimmerman said. “We’re focused on ourselves and on getting better, cleaning up the mistakes that we made. After two road games, it’s good to be home.”
Hononegah beat rival Harlem last Friday 38-28 as a defensive game turned into a barnburner in the fourth quarter, where 35 points were scored between the two teams.
“After the Jefferson game, we were really focused on doing better at tackling and getting to the ball,” Zimmerman said. “We missed the Purple and Gold scrimmage (due to thunderstorms) and that’s usually where we would gear up for (tackling). Having that first game under our belt provided the confidence that we needed going into Harlem.”
The Indians’ defense forced and recovered three fumbles, with two of them being scooped up for touchdowns.
The Vikings had a dominant 32-0 victory over Belvidere and edged out a win over Rockford Auburn 28-20 in week two.
“Guilford has some high-quality skill players,” Zimmerman said. “Jayvon Jones is a really good running back. He’s a bigger guy and has had a lot of success in the first two games. (Wide receiver) Ladamien Hoffman has had some success. They’ve got a few weapons, and we have to make sure that we play solid defensively.”
QB Cole Warren was 11-of-19 passing with 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He engineered three scoring drives to keep Hononegah ahead in the fourth quarter, relying on WRs Isaiah Houi (4 rec, 75 yds, 1 td) and Jacob Scaduto (3 rec, 70 yds, 1 td).
“Our offense played with some confidence,” Zimmerman said. “And that’s one of the reasons why I like Cole Warren at quarterback, he’s not afraid to throw the ball up there.”
Zimmerman and the Indians will look for another strong game out of Warren as they try to stay undefeated Saturday afternoon.
In other area games Friday night:
• BELOIT TURNER (3-0) AT LODI (3-0): The Trojans have been on a tear to start the season, outscoring their opponents 117-20 and beating New Glarus/Monticello 27-12 last week with a strong second half. They face a true challenge in the Blue Devils, who have put up 103 points and beat Lakeside Lutheran 21-7.
• ELKHORN (2-1) at BELOIT MEMORIAL 1-2): The Purple Knights were humbled in their Southern Lakes Conference opener at Wilmot last week and will look to get back on track against the Elks.
• PLATTEVILLE (2-1) AT BRODHEAD/JUDA (3-0): The Cardinals have a great running-back tandem in Leon Saunders and Blake Matthys, who have combined for 406 yards and six touchdowns. They flattened Richland Center 41-8 last week, and now face Platteville, which is coming off a close 14-0 win over Dodgeville.
• MARSHALL (2-1) AT CLINTON (3-0): Peyton Bingham has been a dominant leader for the Cougars, passing for 332 yards while rushing for 379. They dominated Dodgeland 40-8 last week, and they stay home for a conference duel against the Cardinals, who stomped Horicon-Hustisford 41-0 last Friday.
• BIG FOOT (1-2) AT LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (2-1): The Chiefs were handed a crushing 75-6 loss at the hands of Capitol Conference powerhouse Columbus. RB Jax Hertel has rushed for 469 yards this season. Big Foot will need more from its other players as they face the Warriors, who were beaten 21-7 by Lodi.
• CHRISTIAN LIFE (0-1) AT SOUTH BELOIT (1-1): The SoBos suffered a tough 69-22 loss at the hands of Easton Valley last week. They will have a good chance at redemption as this will be the Eagles’ first full season since 2019. They lost their first game 66-24 on Aug. 26.
• NORTH BOONE (0-2) AT GENOA-KINGSTON (2-0): Chandler Alderman, who lead the team in rushing with 69 yards and a TD, and threw 201 yards in last week’s 21-14 loss to Dixon, will look to bring his team their first win of the season. The Cogs handily beat conference-foe Lutheran 42-0 last Friday.
• BSMS (2-1) AT PARKVIEW (0-3): The Vikings have been outscored 157-20 to start the year, and they were shutout for the first time last week in a 64-0 loss to River Ridge. Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburgh is coming off 48-20 win over Cuba City.