ROCKTON—Hononegah has reached the end of the regular season and while a NIC-10 championship probably isn’t on the line Friday night, the IHSA playoffs are on the horizon and momentum is a crucial ingredient.

The Indians could still tie for the title, but co-leaders Belvidere North and Rockford Boylan—both 7-1—would both need to lose their finales for 6-2 Hononegah to sneak in. Boylan is at 3-5 Freeport while Belvidere North is at 6-2 Guilford.

