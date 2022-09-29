ROCKTON—Quarterback Cole Warren said last Friday after Hononegah wiped out a 16-0 deficit to beat Rockford East 39-16 what a lot of fans were probably thinking.
“We have to come out stronger than we do,” Warren said after throwing three second-half touchdown passes. “ We shouldn’t have to be down to get back up.”
The Indians are 5-0 in the NIC-10, but haven’t always looked impressive doing it, heading into a showdown with rival Rockford Boylan (4-1) at Kelsey Field on Friday night (7:15).
Skeptics of the Indians’ prowess have some ammunition. Prior to the rally against East, the Indians had only four first downs through three quarters in a 38-28 win over Harlem. They trailed Freeport 22-14 at the half before scoring the game’s final 28 points.
Then there’s the win over the E-Rabs, with Defensive Coordinator Marc LaMay filling in for Head Coach Brian Zimmerman, who was hospitalized in Madison. Hononegah trailed at the intermission 16-7 before dominating the second half.
“We’re winning, but maybe not the way people think we should,” LaMay said. “We haven’t played a full solid four quarters yet. Maybe we haven’t even played three. It’s either the offense is playing well and the defense isn’t or vice versa. Or we play a bad half and then a good half. We’ve been inconsistent for sure.”
Zimmerman is back home this week with his condition improving while LaMay continues as interim coach.
He knows the Indians have their hands full on Boylan Week.
“Looking at them, they are one of the more skilled teams we are going to play,” LaMay said. “They have excellent skill-position guys. Usually you can key on one or two guys. With them, it’s hard to do. Obviously Boylan is extremely well-coached as well. They’re very disciplined. These games are always battles for us.”
Despite losing to Belvidere North (5-0), the Titans have looked like every bit the contender they were expected to be. Boylan outscored Belvidere (61-6) and Rockford Auburn (41-0) by a collective 102-6 the past two weeks.
Quarterback Connor Dennis has completed 53-of-81 passes for 857 yards (65.4 percent) for 14 touchdowns. He has a pair of favorite receivers in Mark Harris (16 receptions, 287 yards, four TDs) and Rasheed Johnson (9-160, two TDs).
Mekhi Glover is Boylan’s leading rusher with 36 carries for 348 yards, averaging 9.7 yards per game. He has scored five TDs. Johnson has 25 carries for 265 yards and four scores.
The Boylan defense can also dominate, sacking Auburn 10 times last week.
“What I’ve noticed looking at film is that they do a great job timing and disguising their blitzes,” LaMay said. “They have some guys who can obviously carry it out.”
The Indians’ offense has depended a lot on the arms and legs of junior quarterback Cole Warren. He leads the team in rushing with 51 carries for 276 yards (5.4) in addition to completing 42-of-79 passes (53.2) for 691 yards and 11 touchdowns. Estin Fichter has 61 carries for 226 yards (3.7) and three TDs and Luke Poppe has 40 carries for 204 (5.1).
“Those guys are both juniors and I think they’re still getting up to speed,” LaMay said of Fichter and Poppe. “We have somewhat of an inexperienced offensive line, too. We only had one returning starter. We’ve been trying to work in three underclassmen. It’s a work in progress.”
Warren’s favorite receivers are Jacob Scaduto (10 receptions, 171 yards, three TDs) and Isaiah Houi (10-161, three TDs).
LaMay said turnovers could decide the game—preventing them on offense and getting a few on defense.
“We talk about turnover ratio every game,” LaMay said. “We want to be plus-two every game at minimum. Against East we were minus-one in the first half and plus-three in the second. Football isn’t complicated when you take care off the ball.”
In other action on Friday involving Stateline area teams:
• BELOIT MEMORIAL (2-4, 1-3 SLC) at BURLINGTON (2-4, 2-2): The Purple Knights will play in another team’s homecoming, with Demon alum Tony Romo in attendance, no less.
The Knights are coming off a disappointing 35-0 loss at Union Grove in which they had several trips to the red zone, but no points. They rushed for over 200 yards.
If Beloit is going to have a chance in this one, the ground game must deliver. Decarlos Nora leads the team with 103 carries for 561 yards and five TDs and Toby Robinson has 58 carries for 361 and three scores.
• BELOIT TURNER (3-3, 1-3 Capitol) AT EDGEWOOD (4-2, 2-2): The Trojans have scored 83 points and set numerous offensive records the past three weeks and have three losses to show for it, including 50-33 at Lakeside Lutheran last week.
QB Sean Fogel is having an historic season, completing 89-of-139 passes (64 percent) for 1,419 yards and 18 TDs. Tyler Sutherland caught 15 passes last week and has 33 for the season for 623 yards and 10 TDs. Will Lauterbach has 27 catches for 534 yards and seven TDs. Jayce Kurth has found the going tougher the past few weeks, but still has 580 yards on 106 carries and four TDs.
The Crusaders have dropped their past two games and were shut out last week at Columbus 37-0. Prior to that they had scored over 40 points in three of their wins. QB Ben Hanson, a 6-4 senior, has completed 62-of-108 passes for 799 yards with his favorite target 6-1 senior Mark Haering (27 catches, 328 yards, four TDs). Abe Thompson has 319 yards rushing heading into Friday’s game at Breese Stevens Field..
• BIG FOOT (1-5, 0-4) at NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO (0-6, 0-4): The Chiefs have dropped five straight games, including 40-7 last week against Lodi. This could be the week they end that skid, particularly if the Glarner Knights can’t slow down Jax Hertel. He leads Big Foot with 49 carries for 550 yards (11.2 per carry) and four TDs.
New Glarus/Monticello is coming off a 40-0 loss to Lake Mills and is averaging only 12.0 points per game.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA (6-0, 4-0 SWC) at ADAMS/FRIENDSHIP (6-0, 4-0 South Central): The Cardinals, averaging 41.8 points per game, hammered Dodgeville 54-14 a year ago. Brodhead/Juda continues to roll on the ground. Blake Matthys leads the team with 391 yards rushing while Leon Saunders is next with 262.
Adams/Friendship also has a powerful offense, averaging 48.0 points per game with a 63-16 rout of Westfield last week. There is good balance with Aidan Livingston passing for 486 yards and running for 480 more. Johnny Drankiewicz leads the team in rushing at 553 per game.
• CLINTON (4-2, 2-2 Eastern Suburban) at PALMYRA/EAGLE (2-4, 1-3): The Cougars will try to bounce back from a 38-14 loss to Markesan last week. The Panthers will have their hands full with Clinton quarterback Peyton Bingham, who has 643 yards passing and 792 rushing.
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-6, 0-4 SWAL) at FENNIMORE (1-5, 0-4): Well, somebody is going to take their first conference victory.
• SOUTH BELOIT (5-2, 3-0) at ASHTON/FRANKLIN CENTER (1-3): The SoBos are coming off a 20-14 non-conference loss at West Prairie/Southeastern last Saturday. AF/C lost a shootout against Schlarman Academy 54-52 last week.
• NORTH BOONE (1-4 Big Northern) at STILLMAN VALLEY (4-0): The Vikings will try to hand the Cardinals their first loss in conference action. North Boone fell to Byron 30-6 last week.
CONFERENCE STANDINGS:
BIG NORTHERN: Stillman Valley 5-0, Byron 4-1, Genoa-Kingston 4-1, Winnebago 3-2, Dixon 3-2, Rockford Lutheran 2-2, Oregon 1-3, Rockford Christian 1-4, North Boone 1-4, Rock Falls 0-5.
CAPITOL: Columbus 4-0, Lodi 4-0, Lakeside Lutheran 3-1, Edgewood 2-2, Lake Mills 2-2, Turner 1-3, Big Foot 0-4, New Glarus/Monticello 0-4.
EASTERN SUBURBAN: Markesan 4-0, Marshall 4-0, Clinton 2-2, Horicon/Hustisford 2-2, Waterloo 2-2, Palmyra/Eagle 1-3, Cambridge 1-3, Dodgeland 0-4.
NIC-10: Hononegah 5-0, Belvidere North 5-0, Rockford Boylan 4-1, Rockford Guilford 4-1, Harlem 3-2, Rockford East 2-3, Freeport 1-4, Rockford Auburn 1-4, Rockford Jefferson 0-5, Belvidere 0-5.
SOUTHERN LAKES: Lake Geneva Badger 4-0, Waterford 3-1, Westosha Central 3-1, Burlington 2-2, Wilmot 2-2, Union Grove 1-3, Beloit Memorial 1-3, Elkhorn 0-4.
SWAL: Belleville 4-0, Darlington 4-0, Mineral Point 2-2, Cuba City 1-3, Fennimore 0-4, Parkview 0-4.
SWC: Brodhead/Juda 4-0, Prairie du Chien 4-0, Lancaster 3-1, Platteville 1-3, Dodgeville 1-3, Richland Center 0-4, River Valley 0-4.