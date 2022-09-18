HUSTISFORD, Wis.—The Clinton Cougars scored on their first three possessions, and their defense kept the Horicon/Hustisford Marshmen out of the endzone to win 36-0 Friday night and improve to 4-1 on the season.
Peyton Bingham had two rushing touchdowns and two two-point conversion runs in the first quarter to build a 16-0 lead. Running back DJ Vernon had a five-yard rushing TD to bump the Cougars lead up to 23 points.
Another running score from Bingham and a rushing touchdown from Jon Mullooly made it a 36-point lead, and Clinton’s defense forced the Marshmen to turn it over on downs three times to seal the victory.
Bingham was 4-of-7 for 91 passing yards, and he added 148 yards on 21 carries for three touchdowns. Sawyer Weisensel had three receptions for 71 yards, including a 51-yard catch and run.
• NORTH BOONE 47, ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN 0: The Vikings got their first win in commanding fashion as Chandler Alderman put up 364 total yards and five total touchdowns in a 47-0 rout of the Royal Lions.
Alderman was electric Friday night as he was 13-of-22 with 191 passing yards and four touchdowns. He added 173 yards on the ground on 12 rushes and added another TD. Chris Doetch had three receiving TDs and led the team with six catches for 111 yards.
North Boone’s defense held RC to just one first down and they had zero completions while only rushing for 11 yards.
• DARLINGTON 87, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 0: The Vikings were blanked by the Redbirds in a rout Friday night as they were shut out for the third-straight week.
Darlington had eight different players contribute to nine total rushing touchdowns, and they put up 447 total yards of offense.
• LAKE MILLS 49, BIG FOOT 10: The Chiefs continued to struggle as they fell behind host Lake Mills 35-3 by halftime.
Jax Hertel managed to rush 19 times for 105 yards and a 9-yard TD run for Big Foot.. QB Donald Hearn had a rough game, completing 3-of-12 passes for 26 yards with three interceptions.
Lake Mills had 272 yards rushings with Ben Buchholtz leading the way with 13 carries for 143 yards and three TDs. QB Caden Belling was 12-of-17 for 139 yards and three TDs.
• SOUTH BELOIT 40, ALDEN-HEBRON 20: The SoBos’ Kaden Myhres had a pick six for the second straight week, ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 137 and three more TDs.
Leorence Kostka added 18 carries for 85 yards and two scores as the SoBos (3-1) had 313 yards rushing. Dez Hampton caught two passes for 97 yards and two TDs.
• No details were reported in Brodhead/Juda’s 41-0 win over River Valley.