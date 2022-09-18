HUSTISFORD, Wis.—The Clinton Cougars scored on their first three possessions, and their defense kept the Horicon/Hustisford Marshmen out of the endzone to win 36-0 Friday night and improve to 4-1 on the season.

Peyton Bingham had two rushing touchdowns and two two-point conversion runs in the first quarter to build a 16-0 lead. Running back DJ Vernon had a five-yard rushing TD to bump the Cougars lead up to 23 points.

