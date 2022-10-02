PALMYRA, Wis.—The Clinton Cougars bounced back from a tough loss at home last Friday against Markesan with a comfortable 42-22 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday night in Palmyra.

Clinton held a 22-6 lead at halftime thanks to a 10-yard rushing touchdown from DJ Vernon in the first and two rushing scores (10 and 7 yards) from QB Peyton Bingham in the second quarter. Bingham added three more rushing touchdowns in the second half as the Cougars cruised to 5-2 overall record. They are 3-2 in the Eastern Suburban Conference and are in a tie for third place with Waterloo.

