PALMYRA, Wis.—The Clinton Cougars bounced back from a tough loss at home last Friday against Markesan with a comfortable 42-22 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Friday night in Palmyra.
Clinton held a 22-6 lead at halftime thanks to a 10-yard rushing touchdown from DJ Vernon in the first and two rushing scores (10 and 7 yards) from QB Peyton Bingham in the second quarter. Bingham added three more rushing touchdowns in the second half as the Cougars cruised to 5-2 overall record. They are 3-2 in the Eastern Suburban Conference and are in a tie for third place with Waterloo.
Vernon led the way for Clinton’s rushing attack, which put up 358 total yards, with 200 yards on 26 carries with the one score. Bingham continues to be one of the best rushing QBs in the area as he piled up 133 yards and an outstanding five TDs.
The Cougars held the Panthers to just 14 rushing yards, and QB Joey Brown was 16-of-25 with 103 passing yards and one TD.
• FENNIMORE 48, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 8: For the second straight week, the Vikings gave a conference foe its first win of the season as the winless Golden Eagles won 48-8.
Parkview/Albany dropped to 0-7 on the season, but it was the smallest margin of victory they’ve allowed since week two, when they lost to Highland 53-14. It was also the second-lowest amount of points they’ve given up this season.
Fennimore had a 42-0 lead at half time. Karson Redman had a six-yard rushing score in the third quarter, and he finished with 38 rushing yards.
• STILLMAN VALLEY 21, NORTH BOONE 7: The Vikings put up a good fight against a Cardinals’ offense that had averaged nearly 40 points per game over the last four weeks, holding them to just 21 points.
It was North Boone’s third loss by 14 or less points, and it dropped them to 1-5 on the season.
QB Chandler Alderman had a 1-yard rushing score in the first quarter to tie the game at seven, but rushing TDs from Stillman Valley in the second and third quarter put the game away for good.
Alderman led the team with 35 yards on nine carries, and while he put up 101 passing yards, the usually accurate senior only completed 10-of-29 passes while throwing two interceptions.
• In other games in which details were not reported, Brodhead/Juda suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of undefeated Adams-Friendship 25-13, Big Foot fell 32-7 to New Glarus/Monticello and Ashton-Franklin Center edged South Beloit 44-40.