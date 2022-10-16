CLINTON—The Clinton Cougars clinched their spot in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday night with a 46-0 romp over the Cambridge Bluejays.
It is the Cougars first playoff appearance since 2017 as they finish the season 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Eastern Suburban Conference.
Clinton held a 40-0 lead by halftime as QB Peyton Bingham rushed for two TDs while throwing for another. He finished 4-of-6 with 25 yards while passing, and continued his dominance on the ground by putting up an insane 337 rushing yards. He averaged nearly 17 yards per carry. DJ Vernon and Jon Mullooly each contributed 64 rushing yards as the Cougars combined for 532 yards on the ground.
Clinton limited Cambridge to just 123 total yards of offense while also picking off two passes.
The fourth-seeded Cougars will face No. 5 River Valley (3-6, 3-4 Southwest Wisconsin) in Clinton on Friday night.
• BRODHEAD/JUDA 39, LANCASTER 16: After dropping a pair of games to excellent teams, the Cardinals finished off their 7-2 regular season with a nearly flawless second half in a 39-16 victory over Lancaster Friday night. They held a slim 12-8 lead at intermission before exploding for 27 second-half points while holding the Arrows to just eight.
Brodhead/Juda put up 497 yards of offense with QB Gabe Bockhop completing six-of-seven passes for 249 yards and three TDs. The ground game was plenty successful as well, going for 253 yards.
The second-seeded Cardinals will face No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep (4-5, 3-4 Metro Classic) on Friday night in Brodhead.
• WINNEBAGO 41, NORTH BOONE 12: The Indians outscored the Vikings 27-6 in the first half as they delivered North Boone its sixth loss of the season.
QB Chandler Alderman had 43 rushing yards on 15 carries, but he struggled in the passing game as he was 23-of-39 for 178 yards with four interceptions.
Chris Doetch led the team with 81 receiving yards, and Julian Rodrigues had eight catches for 77 yards as the Vikings mainly stuck to the air throughout the game.
Winnebago rushed for 215 yards, and QB Alec Weavel was 4-of-7 for 63 yards and a TD.
• HONONEGAH 34, BELVIDERE 8: Cole Warren tossed two touchdown passes and Hononegah kept Belvidere winless in NIC-10 action Friday night.
The Indians led 14-0 after the first quarter as Warren ran 17 yards for a score and connected with Cody Neiber on a 30-yard TD pass.
Isaiah Houi contributed a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter and also caught an 11-yard TD pass from Warren in the third quarter. Warren finished 9-of-18 for 112 yards.
The Bucs avoided a shutout by scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Hononegah, which snapped a two-game losing streak, improved to 6-2 overall. The Indians host Rockford Auburn on Friday at 7 p.m.
Hononegah 34, Belvidere 8
Hononegah..14 7 13 0—34
Belvidere……0 0 0 8—8
Hon—Warren, 17, run (Smith kick)
Hon—Neiber, 30, pass from Warren (Smith kick)
Hon—Houi, 5, run (Luker kick)
Hon—Houi, 11, pass from Warren (run failed)
Hon—Interception return (Luker kick)
Bel—Williams, 1, run (Tabilangan pass from Williams)
TEAM STATS: First downs—Hon 17, Belv 12. Rushing—Hon 26-180, Belv 49-149. Passing—Hon 123, Belv 16. Passes—Hon 19-10-1, Belv 9-4-2. Fumbles—Hon 2-2, Belv 0-0. Punting: Hon 0-0, Belv 4-29-3. Penalties: Hon 4-45, Belv 8-55.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing—Hon, Fichter 5-62, Warren 6-49. Belv, Dean 12-49. Passing—Hon, Warren 18-9-1, 112; Whisenand 1-1-0, 11. Belv, Williams 9-4-2, 16. Receiving—Hon, Houi 3-22, Redieske 2-47, Partlow 2-13. Belv, Tabilangan 2-13.