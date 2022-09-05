CLINTON, Wis.—The Clinton Cougars stayed on the prowl Friday night, flattening Dodgeland 40-8 to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Eastern Suburban Conference.
Peyton Bingham made the most of his 2-for-6 passing. He tossed two touchdown passes and had 157 yards passing for the winning Cougars. Sawyer Weisensel caught an 86-yard touchdown pass and Kerrigan Conway had a 71-yard TD strike. Caleb Williams also returned a kick 75 yards for a TD.
Clinton’s Delroy Vernon Jr. needed just five carries to accumulate 92 yards and score a touchdown. As a team, the Cougars had 23 carries for 171 yards.
Jared Ligman led the Clinton defense with three solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Jacob Schoonover had four solos and two assists.
The Cougars had 24 points in the first quarter and all 40 by halftime. They will host Marshall (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
• DIXON 21, NORTH BOONE 14: The Vikings are 0-2 to start the season after a late touchdown wasn’t enough to complete a comeback against the Dukes.
Senior QB Chandler Alderman was a one-man show as he lead the team in rushing with 69 yards and a TD, and threw 201 yards on 22 completions for one TD and one INT. Julian Rodriguez had eight catches for 102 yards.
Alderman threw a touchdown to Chris Doetch with 1:18 left in the game. North Boone’s defense had two interceptions but allowed 246 rushing yards.
• RIVER RIDGE 64, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 0: The Vikings have been outscored 156-20 over the first three weeks and were shutout for the first time this season.
Sam Vogt had six rushes for 33 yards, but the defense gave up 310 rushing yards to the Timberwolves.
• COLUMBUS 75, BIG FOOT 6: The Chiefs fall to 1-2 on the season after dropping their second-straight game, and they have only scored 13 points in the losses.
Senior Jax Hertel had a 75-yard rushing score for Big Foot’s only points of the game. He had four rushes for 80 yards, and Aaron Rowland had 20 carries for 66 yards.
Colton Brunell had three touchdowns and rushed for 246 yards for the Cardinals.
• In other games in which no details were not reported, Brodhead/Juda downed Richland Center 41-8 and South Beloit fell to Easton Valley 69-22.