CLINTON, Wis.—The Clinton Cougars stayed on the prowl Friday night, flattening Dodgeland 40-8 to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Eastern Suburban Conference.

Peyton Bingham made the most of his 2-for-6 passing. He tossed two touchdown passes and had 157 yards passing for the winning Cougars. Sawyer Weisensel caught an 86-yard touchdown pass and Kerrigan Conway had a 71-yard TD strike. Caleb Williams also returned a kick 75 yards for a TD.

Recommended for you