EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Brodhead/Juda’s Cardinals spotted Evansville an early touchdown and then scored 41 unanswered points to go to 2-0 with a 41-6 non-conference victory.

The Blue Devils had more first downs (15-13) and overall yardage (277-264), but fumbled six times and lost three of them and also threw three interceptions.

