EVANSVILLE, Wis.—Brodhead/Juda’s Cardinals spotted Evansville an early touchdown and then scored 41 unanswered points to go to 2-0 with a 41-6 non-conference victory.
The Blue Devils had more first downs (15-13) and overall yardage (277-264), but fumbled six times and lost three of them and also threw three interceptions.
Evansville went up 6-0 on a 35-yard touchdown throw from Bennett Keller to Wyatt Nelson, but the Cardinals went up 14-6 by the end of the first quarter. Marcus McIntyre connected with Leon Saunders with a 10-yard TD pass and Gabe Bockhop drilled the PAT for a 7-6 lead.
A fumble by Keller was scooped up by the Cardinals’ Joe Lohmar and returned 33 yards for a score. Bockhop added the PAT.
Bockhop threw a 24-yard TD pass to Gunner Boegli in the third quarter. The conversion failed, leaving Brodhead/Juda up 20-6 at the half.
The Cardinals added a 19-yard TD run by McIntyre and an interception return for a score by
Caleb Maguigad in the third quarter. Bockhop ran for the conversion.
In the fourth quarter, Blake Matthys scored on an 18-yard TD run and Bockhop booted the PAT.
Bockhop (6-for-11, 71 yards) and McIntyre (3-5, 38) shared QB duties and were 9-for-16 for 108 yards and two scores. Matthys led the Cardinals in rushing with 17 tries for 71 yards. Saunders had 11 runs for 40 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards.
• ROCKFORD LUTHERAN 20, NORTH BOONE 14: Vikings quarterback Chandler Alderman was sacked six times and held to 12-of-27 passing in a season-opening loss Friday.
Alderman did throw for 126 yards and two touchdowns, but he was upstaged by Lutheran’s Kyng Hughes, who completed 11-of-17 passes for 93 yards and tossed the winning 7-yard TD pass with 5:10 left in the game.
• CLINTON 34, EDGERTON 14: Quarterback Peyton Bingham, who had 317 total yards last week, had yet another monster game. He accounted for 225 total yards as he threw for 45 yards and rushed 38 times for 180 yards, scoring all five of the Clinton Cougars’ touchdowns.
Clinton’s defense held the Crimson Tide to just 153 yards on offense as Braeden Troeger threw for 132 yards and rushed for two touchdowns.
• EAST TROY 14, BIG FOOT 6: Quarterback Donald Hearn put Big Foot ahead 6-0 early, but the offense couldn’t find the end zone the rest of the night as East Troy touchdowns in the second and third were enough to sink the Chiefs.
Jax Hertel had a solid night, finishing with 20 carries for 176 yards, and Hearn added 56 yards on 11 attempts. He was 5-for-20 in the passing game for 48 yards with two interceptions. Trojans’ quarterback Caiden Dessart threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
• HIGHLAND 52, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 14: The Parkview Vikings jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, but the Cardinals took control after that for dominating victory.
Running back Karson Redman rushed 17 times for 105 yards and a touchdown, and senior Gauge Pomplun had a 50-yard pick-six. Highland’s QB Cohen Healy had 196 passing yards and four TDs while rushing for 160 yards and another touchdown as the Vikings gave up 392 rushing yards.