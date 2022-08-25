BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s football team hits the road Friday for the second time in a three-week junket to start the season, trying to shake off a tough 18-15 loss in their season opener at Racine Case.
Case scored a late touchdown and then held off the Purple Knights, who had a high snap on a field goal try by Baylor Denu spoil their chances of a potential tie. Denu had booted a 38-yard field goal earlier in the game, but also had a point-after try snuffed by another bad snap.
The Knights were without their top long snapper for the game. They were also missing a starting running back who fills in at linebacker as well as a tight end who would have given starter Kendele Thomas a break.
“Thomas had to play tight end and linebacker the whole game and those are two very physical positions,” Beloit head coach Brad Dement said.
Dement hopes to have the missing players available for Friday’s game at Lussier Stadium against Madison East.
“I think if we play our game (at Case) we would have won by one or two scores,” Dement said. “We had fewer penalties and we got two turnovers, but we didn’t capitalize on both. We missed an opportunity. We were misaligned at times and we needed to find a way to spell Kendele. He had to fly around defense and then we asked him to block the defensive end and he got tired. We have to have a better rotation.”
Still, Dement saw progress.
“I think that is a product of what we are trying to teach them,” Dement said. “We’re not 100 percent where we want to be, but we’re on our way. Now it comes down to how we react to the loss.Will we go down the road of woe is me, or take the other and figure out what we did wrong and what we can do to correct it? Things like this are going to happen in life, too. Are you going to quit, or keep on fighting? That’s why it is such a great game.”
East also lost its opener, 42-33 against new school Sun Prairie West, which was playing its first game ever.
“East has a really good runner at quarterback,” Dement said. “They do some misdirection. You have to be disciplined. They have some fast receivers. We have to get off the field on third down. Our poor tackling on third down was one of the reasons why Case was able to put together some longer drives.”
Elsewhere in the area on Friday:
• SAINT FRANCIS (0-1) AT TURNER (1-0): The Trojans opened with a 48-0 rout of visiting East Troy. Turner got five TD passes from QB Sean Fogel, including three to Will Lauterbach. Saint Francis lost to St. Thomas More 22-6. The Trojans won last year’s meeting 41-13.
• CLINTON (1-0) AT EDGERTON (0-1): The Cougars thumped visiting New Glarus-Monticello 34-13 in Week 1 as Peyton Bingham enjoyed a big day, running for 187 yards and passing for three scores. The Tide dropped their opener 31-7 to powerful Brodhead-Juda. Last year, Clinton downed Edgerton 16-13.
• BIG FOOT (1-0) AT EAST TROY (0-1): The Chiefs looked solid in routing Whitewater 31-12 while East Troy was steamrolled by Turner. Jax Hertel rushed for 213 yards and three TDs for Big Foot. Last season, the Chiefs won 27-18.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA (1-0) AT EVANSVILLE (0-1): The Cardinals got a pair of special-teams TDs from Aidyn Vondra on their way to routing Edgerton 33-6 while Evansville lost to a tough Reedsburg team, 18-12. Last season, Brodhead-Juda won 35-0.
• HIGHLAND (0-1) AT PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-1): The Vikings will try to rebound from a 40-6 loss to Fall River/Rio while Highland lost to River Ridge (Wis.) 26-0.
• ROCKFORD LUTHERAN (0-0) AT NORTH BOONE (0-0): QB Chandler Alderman is back to lead the potent Vikings, who won last year’s meeting 35-0.
• HONONEGAH (0-0) AT ROCKFORD JEFFERSON (0-0): The Indians were 11-1 a year ago, but have lost the majority of their starters. They should still be formidable against the J-Hawks, who fell to the Indians 64-0 a year ago. The season opener will be at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Rockford Auburn’s stadium.