Quarterback Ayden Kuhle-Tyler guides the BMHS offense.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s football team hits the road Friday for the second time in a three-week junket to start the season, trying to shake off a tough 18-15 loss in their season opener at Racine Case.

Case scored a late touchdown and then held off the Purple Knights, who had a high snap on a field goal try by Baylor Denu spoil their chances of a potential tie. Denu had booted a 38-yard field goal earlier in the game, but also had a point-after try snuffed by another bad snap.

