UNION GROVE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial head football coach Brad Dement warned that Union Grove’s winless record heading into Friday night’s game was deceiving
Turns out he knew what he was talking about.
Running back Kacey Sprigler, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior, rushed 20 times for 215 yards and three touchdowns to lead Union Grove to a 35-0 victory over the Purple Knights.
Quarterback Nathan Williams was 13-for-17 for 186 yards and two scores. Union Grove led 21-0 at the half and added two more second-half TDs.
The Knights (2-4, 1-3 SLC) ran the ball successfully with 46 carries for 231 yards. Decarlos Nora had 21 carries for 136 yards. Toby Robinson had nine for 37.
• CUBA CITY 62, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 8: The Cubans (1-5) got their first victory in commanding fashion as they handed the Vikings (0-6) yet another lopsided loss.
Cuba City QB Tyson Richard threw for 223 yards and two TDs while Darrien Cummings led the Cubans with 78 yards and two scores.
Karson Redman had 22 carries for 98 yards, an average of 4.5 yards per carry, and Danny Finley had eight rushes for 27 yards.
Aiden Crane’s only completion of the night was a 5-yard touchdown pass to Gauge Pomplun.
• LODI 40, BIG FOOT 7: The Chiefs trailed only 13-7 at the half, but three third-quarter scores by the Blue Devils put the game out of reach.
Lodi (6-0, 4-0 Capitol) scored first on an 8-yard run by Kylar Clemens and went up 13-0 when quarterback Mason Lane scored on a 41-yard run. Big Foot (1-5, 0-4) cut it to 13-7 when Jax Hertel tallied a TD on a 3-yard run.
The Blue Devils scored in the third on a 12-yard run by Lane, a 7-yard run by Clemens and a 69-yard pass from Lane to Gavin Sargeant. Zeke Jackson tacked on a 17-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Lane finished 10-of-12 passing for 149 yards and had 96 yards rushing on nine tries.
Hertel rushed 17 times for 137 yards. QB Donald Hearn was 3-for-12 for 35 yards with an interception.
• BYRON 30, NORTH BOONE 6: The Vikings (1-4) couldn’t build momentum off their first victory of the season last week as they suffered a 30-6 loss against Byron (4-1) on Friday night.
The Tigers ran all over the Vikings’ defense, running for 331 yards and three touchdowns. Their defense held North Boone to just 67 rushing yards and one touchdown while also recording a safety.
QB Chandler Alderman led the team with 55 rushing yards, and he was 15-of-29 passing for 160 yards. He found Chris Doetch in the end zone for a six-yard score to make it 14-6 right before halftime.
Byron forced the safety and scored two rushing touchdowns to blow the game open in the third quarter.
• South Beloit fell to West Prairie on Saturday 20-14. Details were not reported.
