BELOIT — At first glance, Union Grove looks like the perfect cure for a Beloit Memorial football team looking to right itself after a 35-17 loss to Westosha Central last Friday.
The Broncos are 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the Southern Lakes Conference while the visiting Purple Knights take a 1-2 SLC mark and 2-3 overall record into the game on Friday.
The worst thing his team could do, Beloit head coach Brad Dement says, is take Union Grove for granted. Two of the Broncos’ losses were to Oak Creek and West Carroll, which have a combined record of 9-1. They’re coming off a 42-14 loss to Burlington.
“They’ve played some really good teams so honestly that 0-5 record is kind of deceiving,” Dement said. “I think they’ll look at this game as their last chance to really turn their season around. We sure can’t go in there and go three-and-out and then hike the ball over our punter’s head.”
That unfortunate scenario happened last week against Westosha Central and put Beloit in an immediate hole.
“This time we need to come out strong,” Dement said. “They’ve got some good size, but I think we have a little more speed than they do and we have to utilize it.”
The Knights occasionally flashed that speed against Westosha Central. Fazion Farr had a 75-yard TD reception and Decarlos Nora added a 24-yard TD run. But for the first time, Toby Robinson was held in check and the Knights will look to get him back running in the open field this week.
In other games in the area on Friday::
• BELOIT TURNER (3-2, 1-2 Capitol) at LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (4-1, 2-1 Capitol): The Trojans will look for a quick bounce-back, but it won’t be easy after a 53-14 to Columbus.. Lakeside Lutheran has won two straight with ease (54-0 over Big Foot and 52-21 over New Glarus/Monticello). The Warriors’ only loss was to Lodi 21-7.
• LODI (5-0, 3-0 Capitol) at BIG FOOT (1-4, 0-3 Capitol): The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them against Lodi after falling to Lake Mills last week 49-10. Lodi downed Edgewood 23-7 last week.
• DODGEVILLE (3-2, 1-2 SWC) at BRODHEAD/JUDA (5-0, 3-0 SWC): The Cardinals blasted River Valley 41-0 last week, one week after Dodgeville defeated River Valley 20-14. Last week, Dodgers, who have struggled to run the football consistently, fell to Westfield Area 26-21.
• MARKESAN (5-0, 3-0 Eastern Suburban) at CLINTON (4-1, 2-1 Eastern Suburban): The Cougars blanked Horicon/Hustisford 36-0 last week with a dominating effort on defense and another stellar performance from Peyton Bingham (91 passing yards, 148 yards rushing). They’ll need their A game again this week against the unbeaten Hornets, who hammered Palmyra-Eagle last week 44-6.
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY (0-5) at CUBA CITY (0-5): The Vikings lost to Darlington 87-0 last week while Cuba City also slipped to 0-5 with a 32-7 loss to unbeaten Belleville. Something has to give this week.
• BYRON (3-1 Big Northern) at NORTH BOONE (1-3): The Vikings picked up their first win last week, but face the high-scoring Tigers, who have posted three straight lop-sided wins since an opening 15-7 overtime loss to Stillman Valley.
• ROCKFORD EAST (2-2 NIC-10) at HONONEGAH (4-0): The frontrunning Indians will celebrate homecoming against the E-Rabs, who are riding high after knocking off Rockford Auburn 22-14. After being outscored 62-0 in dropping its first two games to Boylan and Belvidere North, East has won its last two games.
Hononegah trailed at the half against Freeport, but dominated after that to win 42-22. The Indians are still searching for consistency and perhaps the running game they’ve always been able to rely on in the past.
• SOUTH BELOIT (3-1) at WEST PRAIRIE (1-3): The SoBos play at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sciota, Ill. a 3-hour-plus drive. Kaden Myhres and the offense are coming off a huge game last week in a 40-20 rout of Alden-Hebron.