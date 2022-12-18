CLINTON—The Clinton boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead, and they held on to take down Brodhead 73-65 for their first Rock Valley Conference win of the season Friday.
The Cougars (2-4, 1-4 RVC) held a solid 41-32 lead at the half as Sawyer Weisensel sunk three 3-pointers in the first half and senior Peyton Bingham scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half.
Cardinals’ sophomore Cullen Walker kept Brodhead (3-3, 2-3) afloat in the first half as he put up 13 points. He continued to dominate in the second half, scoring 12 points to finish with a team-high 25.
But Reagan Flickinger went on a tear to keep Clinton in the lead as he scored 15 on his way to a 25-point game. He went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line and sunk two treys.
Bingham finished with 15 points while Weisensel went on to score 14.
Sam Searls was the only other Cardinal to reach double-digits with 15 points.
• SOUTH BELOIT 47, EAST DUBUQUE 28: The SoBos’ defense was a force all night, holding the host Warriors to just 28 points as they moved to 7-1 overall.
Sophomore Ross Robertson continues to be one of the stateline’s best players, scoring a team-high 25 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking three shots.
Senior Blake Ayotte scored six points while also providing five assists.
• EDGERTON 62, BELOIT TURNER 51: The Trojans’ undefeated season came to an end as they were outdueled by the Crimson Tide on Friday night in Edgerton.
It was a defensive first half as Turner held Edgerton to just 15 points, but they only managed to put up 21 points of their own for a slim lead at halftime.
There was an explosion of offense in the second half as the Trojans allowed 47 points while only scoring 20 to end the game with an 11-point loss.
Konner Giddley scored a team-high 13 points while sinking three treys. Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored 11 points but was more impressive on the boards, grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds.
Tyler Sutherland scored 10 points to round out the double-digit scorers for the Trojans.
• MCFARLAND 68, BIG FOOT 50: The Chiefs (4-3, 3-2 RVC) put up a solid fight against the top team in the RVC, but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans (5-1, 5-0) pulled away in the second half for the win in Walworth on Friday.
Big Foot only trailed 30-25 at halftime as four 3-pointers from four different players helped them keep pace with McFarland. Aidan Chislom kept the Spartans in the game as he put up 19 points in the first half alone.
But the rest of McFarland’s players woke up in the second half as they outscored the Chiefs 38-25 to stay undefeated in the RVC.
Hudson Torrez continued his all-star season by scoring a team-high 20 points. Chislom finished with 23 points for the Spartans.
Clinton 73, Brodhead 65
Brodhead…....32 33—65
Clinton………….41 32—73
Brodhead (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 8 8-10 25, Bockhop 1 0-0 2, Pinnow 2 4-4 9, Dooley 1 0-0 2, Searls 5 3-6 15, Riese 4 0-0 8, Engen 2 0-2 4. Totals: 23 15-22 65.
Clinton (fg ft-fta pts)—Bingham 5 4-5 15, Schoonover 1 3-8 5, Weisensel 5 0-0 14, Flickinger 8 7-10 25, Aceves 1 2-2 4, Piercen Bingham 5 0-1 10. Totals: 25 16-26 73.
3-pt. Goals: Brodhead 4 (Searls 2, Pinnow, Walker). Clinton 7 (Weisensel 4, Flickinger 2, Peyton Bingham). Fouled out: Dooley. Total Fouls: Brodhead 21, Clinton 21.
Edgerton 62, Beloit Turner 51
Beloit Turner…....21 30—51
Edgerton…………..15 47—62
Beloit Turner (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 2 2-2 8, Giddley 4 2-4 13, Teague-Johnson 5 1-2 11, Lauterbach 3 3-3 9, Hoppe 0 0-2 0, Sutherland 3 2-2 10. Totals: 17 10-15 51
Edgerton (fg ft-fta pts)—Hazeltine 2 1-1 5, Zellmer 5 7-10 19, Gunderson 2 7-8 12, Schaffner 2 0-0 4, McKillips 5 5-5 15, Fox 2 3-5 7. Totals: 18 23-29 62.
3-pt. Goals: Turner 7 (Giddley 3, Howard 2, Sutherland 2). Fouled out: Giddley, Lauterbach.
McFarland 68, Big Foot 50
McFarland…....30 38—68
Big Foot………….25 25—50
McFarland (fg ft-fta pts)—Meinholdt 3 0-0 9, Kelley 3 2-5 8, Kussow 7 2-4 18, Kulp 1 4-4 7, Chislom 9 1-2 23. Totals: 23 9-14 68.
Big Foot (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 8 3-4 20, Paul 3 0-0 9, Penniman 3 0-0 7, Corey 2 0-0 6, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Nordmeyer 1 0-2 2, Robinson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 19 4-8 50.
3-pt. Goals: McFarland 10 (Chislom 4, Meinholdt 3, Kussow 2, Kulp). Big Foot 8 (Paul 3, Corey 2, Torrez, Nelson). Fouled out: Penniman Total Fouls: McFarland 12, Big Foot 17.