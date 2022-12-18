CLINTON—The Clinton boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead, and they held on to take down Brodhead 73-65 for their first Rock Valley Conference win of the season Friday.

The Cougars (2-4, 1-4 RVC) held a solid 41-32 lead at the half as Sawyer Weisensel sunk three 3-pointers in the first half and senior Peyton Bingham scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half.

