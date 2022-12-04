BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s boys basketball team has surged to a 2-0 start behind an explosive offense that has scored more than 80 points in each of its first two games.
That second win came Friday night, 80-62 over Rock Valley Conference foe Brodhead (1-2).
The Trojans had a 37-26 lead over the Cardinals at halftime, and a fiery second half from both teams made the contest a high-scoring affair.
Most impressive was Turner junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson, who sunk three treys on the way to a 15-point second half and 25 total points. Senior Konner Giddley scored 17 points and senior Will Lauterbach put up 13 points.
The Cardinals had four players score in the double digits but saw very little production from their other players.
Sophomore Cullen Walker led the way with 16 points while Jaxon Dooley and Sam Searls both scored 14. Nathan Engen scored 10 points.
• VERONA 83, BELOIT MEMORIAL 64: The Purple Knights an into a buzzsaw against the host Wildcats Friday night.
Beloit was led by Fazion Farr with 15 points. Jyrell Cousins added 13 and Amare Hereford chipped in 12.
“Verona is very good,” Beloit head coach Todd Marks said. “They hurt us in the paint, on the glass and from 3 (point territory). I thought our kids played hard and competed until the end.”
Beloit slipped to 0-3 with the loss. The Knights will host Janesville Craig at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: BIG FOOT 35, NORTH BOONE 30: The Chiefs converted 12-of-20 free throws and that was enough to carry them to victory in low-scoring affair in Poplar Grove.
Only five Chiefs scored and one, Sydney Wilson, reached double figures with 11 points. Abby Haacker was the lone Viking in double figures with 11 points as well.