OREGON, Ill.—The South Beloit SoBos bounced back from a 65-34 loss to Rockford Christian earlier Saturday to knock off Morrison 73-52 on Saturday night and take third place in the Oregon (Ill.) Thanksgiving Tournament.

Ross Robertson had 29 points against Morrison while Treymon Payton-Ruff chipped in a career-high 14. Blake Ayotte had 11.

