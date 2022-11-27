OREGON, Ill.—The South Beloit SoBos bounced back from a 65-34 loss to Rockford Christian earlier Saturday to knock off Morrison 73-52 on Saturday night and take third place in the Oregon (Ill.) Thanksgiving Tournament.
Ross Robertson had 29 points against Morrison while Treymon Payton-Ruff chipped in a career-high 14. Blake Ayotte had 11.
On Friday, the SoBos flattened Freeport Aquin 73-39 as Robertson had 29 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Leorence Kotka had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jared Schober had 12 points, four rebounds and six assists and Payton-Ruff had seven points and seven rebounds.
Robertson and Kostka were both named to the all-tournament team.
• HAMPSHIRE 67, HONONEGAH 49: Hononegah’s boys continued to be offensively challenged as theyslipped to 1-3 with a loss to Hampshire in the Crystal Lake Central Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday.
Hampshire led 19-12 after the first quarter and hiked its lead to 35-21 at the half as Nick Louis scored 15 of his game-high 17 points.
Hampshire outscored the Indians 32-28 in the second half and put two others in double figures in scoring: Joey Costabile (12 points) and Gavin Khounnoraj (10).
Cole Warren had 16 points and Isaiah Houi chipped in 11, but the rest of the Indians combined for just 22 points. Hononegah was 3-of-3 at the free-throw line while Hampshire converted 10-of-12.
The Indians opened the tourney by defeating host Crystal Lake Central 59-48 as Warren had 20 points and Houi 19, but losses of 65-40 to Grayslake and 53-36 to Barrington followed. Darien Tholin led Hononegah with 13 points against Grayslake and Warren (14) and Houi (10) led the Indians against Barrington.
• BRODHEAD 60, ALBANY 30: The visiting Cardinals rolled to a 28-12 lead by halftime and easily picked up the road win on Saturday. A balanced scoring attack included 14 points by Cullen Walker, 11 by Gavin Pinnow and 10 by Jaxon Dooley.
Ethan Koss led Albany with 11 points.
• OREGON (Wis.) 91, BIG FOOT 63: The Chiefs fell behind 54-29 by halftime against the Panthers, who were 23-5 a year ago and reached the sectional final.
Big Foot was led by Hudson Torrez with 16 points. Evan Penniman had 14 and Patrick Corey 11.