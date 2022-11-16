PREP BASKETBALL: Hononegah girls open with victory By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Nov 16, 2022 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTLEY, Ill. — Hononegah’s girls basketball team relied on solid defense to win its opener 46-38 over St. Viator in Thanksgiving Tournament action at Huntley High School Wednesday night.Breacia Carter led the Indians with 14 points, including 6-of-7 free throws. Emma Clark chipped in 13 points with three 3-pointers.Hononegah led 22-20 at halftime and 35-25 after three quarters.• BOXSCORE:HONONEGAH 46, ST. VIATOR 38Hononegah..9 13 13 11 – 46St. Viator…..6 14 5 13 – 38HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) – Johnston 2 3-5 7, Clark 5 0-0 13, Niedfeldt 2 0-0 8, Carter 4 6-7 14, Pierson 2 0-1 4. Totals: 16 9-13 46.ST. VIATOR (fg ft-fta pts) – Craig 0 1-2 1, Von Schlevell 3 0-0 8, Marousis 1 0-0 2, Grabowy4 0-4 9, Hayes 2 0-0 6, Bergstrom 3 4-6 12. Totals: 13 5-12 38.3-pointers: Hono 5 (Clark 3, Niedfeldt 2), SV 7 (Von Schlevell 2, Hayes 2, Bergstrom 2, Grabowy). Fouled out: Niedfeldt. Total fouls: Hononegah 16, SV 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Names of fatal crash victims released Evansville man killed in two-vehicle crash Janesville woman indicted for unemployment benefit fraud Three people die in crash in Town of Center Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime