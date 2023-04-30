BRODHEAD, Wis.— Will Lauterbach smacked three RBIs and Beloit Turner used a big fifth inning to take down Brodhead/Juda 11-2 on Thursday.

The Trojans brought across single runs in the first three innings before pouring on four runs in the fifth. They added two runs in the sixth and seventh, and the two runs that the Cardinals (5-7, 4-6 RVC) added in the seventh only prevented a shutout.

