BRODHEAD, Wis.— Will Lauterbach smacked three RBIs and Beloit Turner used a big fifth inning to take down Brodhead/Juda 11-2 on Thursday.
The Trojans brought across single runs in the first three innings before pouring on four runs in the fifth. They added two runs in the sixth and seventh, and the two runs that the Cardinals (5-7, 4-6 RVC) added in the seventh only prevented a shutout.
Konner Giddley and Connor Hughes each had two hits as the Trojans outhit the Cardinals 9-2. Evan Senobe and Sam Searls were the only Cardinals to record a hit, and Senobe added an RBI.
Jack Stelter tossed six innings of two-hit ball for Turner while Hughes finished out the game.
Friday night, the Trojans (12-3, 10-1 RVC) fell 9-5 to 2022 Division 1 state champion Milton at ABC Supply Stadium. Lauterbach went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI while Michael Cook was 1-for-4 with an RBI single. Eric Halon added a two-run double.
• EDGERTON 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: Holding a narrow 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth, the Crimson Tide tallied four runs to give themselves a cushion against the Purple Knights at ABC Supply Stadium.
Jack Fox threw five scoreless innings and was credited with the win, and Logan Hanson pitched the last two frames, giving up a lone hit.
A one-run double by Ethan Stengel, a pair of bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly generated the insurance runs in the sixth inning for Edgerton (4-6, 3-6 RVC).
Amare Hereford and Mitch Stuessy had two hits each for Beloit.
• CLINTON 19, FAITH CHRISTIAN 0: The Cougars outhit outmatched Faith Christian 16-4 and took advantage of eight errors by the hosts.
Gavin Wesling, Tyler Moe, Peircen Bingham, Payton Whalen and Bryce Phillips each had two hits for Clinton.
The Cougars (6-6) pitched by committee in the five-inning game. Cooper Atkinson started and went two innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Mark Arnold also went two innings, allowing two hits and fanning five. Finally, Moe pitched an inning and struck out one.
• HONONEGAH 15, BOYLAN 5: The visiting Indians posted their fifth straight win Friday, sparked by a 3-run home run in the first inning by Drake Broege.
Landon Seymour went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Marcus Hibbard was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI and Broege was 2-for-5 with a run scored and four RBIs. Logan Edward also was 2-for-3 with a run scored and RBI as Hononegah collected 13 hits.
Hononegah used three pitchers. Jackson Schroeder started and picked up the win, pitching 3 2-3 innings and allowing four hits and three runs. He struck out two. Jackson Stahl pitched 2 1-3 innings and allowed four hits and one run and Jacob DeLeo allowed one unearned run in one inning with two strikeouts.
On Saturday, Hononegah ran its winning streak to six by downing Wauconda, 9-6, but it lost the nightcap 8-5.
Seymour, Ryan Hamilton and Hibbard each had three hits and the Indians had 14 in the first game. Hibbard started and allowed three runs in 2 1-3 innings. Logan Bennett allowed three runs in 3 1-3 innings and DeLeo tossed 1 1-3 scoreless innings.
Wauconda took advantage of seven bases on balls in game 2. Broege had a two-run double for the Indians (15-5).
•LINESCORES:
TURNER 11, BRODHEAD/JUDA 2
Turner………..111 042 2 — 11 9 1
Brodhead……000 000 2 — 2 2 4
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 2x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Hughes 2x4, 2 Runs; Frey 1x1, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Lauterbach 1x3, 1 Run, 3 RBIs; Fell 1x3, 1 RBI. B/J, Searls 1x3, Riese 0x1, 1 RBI; Senobe 1x2, 1 RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Stelter (6.0-2-0-0–0-2); Hughes (1.0-0-2-2-4-3). B/J, Elliot (5.0-6-9-4-8-0); Riese (2.0-3-2-2-0-2).
EDGERTON 5, B. MEMORIAL 0
Edgerton….000 104 0 — 5 6 1
Beloit Mem..000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Leading hitters: BM, Hereford 2x3, Stuessy2x3. E, Fox 2x3, Stengel 2x3, Zellmer 2x3. 2B—Foss (BM), Fox, Stengel 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BM, Ramirez (2/3-0-0-0-0-0), Toubl (L, 5-6-5-5-2-2), Martinez (1 1/3-0-0-0-1-2); E: Fox (W, 5-5-0-0-0-1), Hanson (2-1-0-0-2-0).
HONONEGAH 11, BOYLAN 5
Hononegah.301 021 4 — 11 13 2
Boylan…….001 210 1 — 5 9 4
Leading hitters: Hono, Seymour 3x5, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Hamilton 1x3, 1 rbi; Hibbard 2x5, 1 run, 1 rbi; Broege 2x5, 1 run, 4 rbi; Olsen 1x4, 1 run; Dresser 1x4, 1 rbi; DeLeo 1x3, 1 run; Edward 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. RB, Dennis 1x3, 2 rbi; Kerno 3x3, 2 runs; Contreras 1x3 1 rbi; Nowling 2x4, 1 rbi; Kerestes 1x2, 1 run; Jass 1x2, 1 run. 2B: Broege, Hibbard, Hamilton, Seymour, Bowling, Kerno, Dennis. HR: Broege.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Schroeder (W,3.2-4-3-3-5-2); Stahl (2.1-4-1-1-0-1); DeLeo (1.0-1-1-0-1-2). RB, Dennis (L,4.2-7-6-5-3-2); Alonso (2.1-6-5-5-2-3).
CLINTON 19, FAITH CHRIST. 0
Clinton…855 01 — 19 16 1
F.Christ..000 00 — 0 4 8
Leading hitters: Cl, Williams 1x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Gill 1x5, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Wesling 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Hesebeck 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Moe 2x2, 2 rbi; Thill 1x5, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Bingham 2x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Conway 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Atkinson 1x1, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Whalen 2x5, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Phillips 2x4, 3 runs, 1 rbi. FC, Landon 2x3. 2B: Bingham, Moe, Williams, Wesling. 3B: Hesebeck.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Atkinson (W,2.0-1-0-0-1-3); Arnold 2.0-2-0-0-0-5); Moe (0.2-1-0-0-0-1). FC, Lincoln (L,1.0-6-8-3-0-1); Sam (1.2-5-10-5-3-0); NA (2.1-5-1-1-0-3).