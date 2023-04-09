EDGERTON, Wis. — The Clinton Cougars (2-0) tallied three runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 6-3 victory over Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference baseball on Saturday.

Owen Hesebeck led the Cougars with half their eight hits. He was 4-for-4 with three stolen bases and a run scored. He also started on the mound and went 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and one run. He struck out nine. Logan Thill came on to post a save, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.

