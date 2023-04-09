EDGERTON, Wis. — The Clinton Cougars (2-0) tallied three runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 6-3 victory over Edgerton in Rock Valley Conference baseball on Saturday.
Owen Hesebeck led the Cougars with half their eight hits. He was 4-for-4 with three stolen bases and a run scored. He also started on the mound and went 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and one run. He struck out nine. Logan Thill came on to post a save, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.
• BELOIT TURNER 15, EAST TROY 0: The visiting Trojans banged out a dozen hits and walked six times as they won in six innings by the mercy rule on Thursday.
Konner Giddley, Jack Stelter, Eric Halon and Michael Cook each had two hits and Conneer Hughes belted a home run. Cook and Halon scored three runs apiece and Hughes, Mason Hoenig and Halon had two RBIs each.
Cook started and worked four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk while fanning eight. Stelter worked two scoreless innings, allowing one hit.
• NORTH BOONE 2, HINCKLEY-BIG ROCK 0: Three North Boone pitchers combined to hold the visitors to just three hits while striking out 11. JJ Ford pitched the first 1.2 innings and fanned three. Owen Meredith tossed 3.1 innings and struck out five to pick up the win and Margarito Espain got a save with two scoreless innings and three more punchouts.
The Vikings (9-1) only had four hits as well, but Chandler Alderman and Grady Condon both scored runs.
Friday, North Boone routed Genoa-Kingston 11-0 in five innings as Eli Lopez pitched all five and allowed only three hits. He struck out four. RJ Wolski led the 11-hit attack going 3-for-3.
• HONONEGAH 7-9, SYCAMORE 4-10: The Indians erased Sycamore’s 4-1 lead in the opener Saturday, but their comeback from a six-run deficit in the nightcap fell a run short on Friday.
Hononegah scored six times in the fifth. The Indians were outhit 11-6, but took advantage of nine bases on balls and two Sycamore errors. Winning pitcher Marcus Hibbard led the Indians, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Hibbard pitched five innings and allowed nine hits and four runs, striking out eight. After the Indians took the lead, Jacob Daleo pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
In game two, Hononegah took a 2-1 lead in the second inning only to see the visitors put up seven in the third. The Indians tallied four runs in the fifth to pull within 8-6, but Sycamore scored twice in the sixth.
Hononegah scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, but still fell by one.
Aidan Roessler led Hononegah’s nine-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Drake Broege was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.