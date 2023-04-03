POPLAR GROVE, Ill. — A walk by Margarito Espain with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning powered North Boone to a 5-4 victory over visiting Genoa-Kingston on Monday.

North Boone wiped out a 2-0 deficit with a three-run third inning. Chandler Alderman and Grady Condon collected RBIs in the inning.

Recommended for you