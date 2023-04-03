POPLAR GROVE, Ill. — A walk by Margarito Espain with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning powered North Boone to a 5-4 victory over visiting Genoa-Kingston on Monday.
North Boone wiped out a 2-0 deficit with a three-run third inning. Chandler Alderman and Grady Condon collected RBIs in the inning.
The Vikings took the lead 4-2 in the fifth, but the visiting Cogs tied it with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
Matt Self started for North Boone and went six innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out nine. Alderman came on to pitch the seventh and uncharacteristically gave up two hits and two runs.
Alderman did pick up the win on Espain’s walk-off walk.
Condon led the Vikings with a 2-for-4 game, driving in two.
• ST. CHARLES EAST 11, HONONEGAH 5: The visiting Saints scored three times in the first and five more in the fifth to take an 8-0 before the Indians tallied twice in the third.
Both teams scored three times in the fourth inning. Hononegah was only outhit 8-7, but committed six errors and its pitchers walked eight batters.
Jackson Schroeder started on the mound for the Indians and allowed six runs on six hits over 2 1-3 innings. Only two runs charged to him were earned. Easton Stewart allowed five runs (four earned) in 2-3 of an inning.Logan Miller worked two scoreless innings, fanning five.
Landon Seymour, Marcus Hibbard and Derek Broege each had a hit and scored a run for Hononegah.