EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Hononegah’s baseball team allowed only two runs in winning three games over the weekend to improve to 20-5 overall.
The runs came in a 23-2 NIC-10 rout at Rockford Jefferson on Friday which kept Hononegah in a first-place tie with Freeport at 11-1.
Two shutouts followed in a non-conference triangular on Saturday. The Indians’ Jackson Stahl and Zander Koch combined on a 10-0 shutout in five innings against Forreston.
Hononegah then used a trio of pitchers to blank host East Dubuque 12-0: Jackson Schroeder, Nolan Mabie and Jacob DeLeo.
On Friday, Hononegah had 23 hits in four innings against Jefferson. Marcus Hibbard and Drake Broege led the way, going 3-for-3 apiece while Anthony Mazzola was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Broege had a pair of doubles.
Hibbard started on the mound and struck out the side in each of his two scoreless innings. Dalton Bennett pitched a scoreless inning while Xavier Huber allowed two runs (one earned) in his inning of work.
Hononegah outhit Foreston 10-1. Broege, Jeremiah Olsen and Austin Dresser each had two hits with Olsen driving in four runs. Broege again had two doubles while Olsen cracked a homer.
Olsen also had three hits, two runs and two RBIs against East Dubuque. Hibbard and DeLeo each had two hits.
Schroeder allowed only one hit in three scoreless innings. Mabie had two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and DeLeo finished up with a scoreless inning.
• CLINTON 9, EDGERTON 8: The Cougars scored five runs in the eighth inning to overcome a four-run deficit..
Clinton (7-9 overall, 5-7 conference) scored three runs in the second inning before Edgerton answered in the third with three runs of its own. In the bottom of the third, Clinton scored one run and took a 4-3 lead into the top of the seventh inning.
In the seventh, the Crimson Tide (6-7, 5-7) tied the game after scoring on an error with two outs in the inning. Edgerton pitcher Ethan Stengel recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh and forced the game into extras.
The Crimson Tide scored four runs to lead 8-4, but the Cougars loaded the bases with no outs to start the inning. A hit by pitch and walk brought in two runs before Collin Gill brought in a run on a fielder’s choice. Needing two runs to win the game, Clinton scored on a dropped third strike and a walk-off walk with the bases loaded.
• BRODHEAD 14, MOUNT HOREB 8: The Cardinals (8-8, 4-7 RVC) amassed a 10-2 lead by the fourth inning and was led by Brody Riese on the mound. The pitcher held Mount Horeb (8-9, 5-6 Badger-West Conference) to four hits in his five innings of work.
Riese also hit two doubles along with teammate Trent Neeley. Brodhead collected 11 hits.
• EDGERTON 23, BIG FOOT 0: Carson Dupuis struck out 13 batters and allowed only one hit in shutting out the Chiefs (2-13, 2-11) on Saturday.
• DELAVAN-DARIEN 10, CLINTON 0 (6): The Cougars went in the other direction on Saturday, managing just one hit in a six-inning loss to the Comets.
HONONEGAH 23, R. JEFFERSON 2
Hononegah.7 (11)2 3 — 23 23 1
R. Jefferson.000 2 — 2 4 5
Leading hitters: Hon, Hibbard 3x3, 3 runs, 2 rbi; D.Bennett 1x1, 2 ruins; Broege 3x3, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Bieber 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Olsen 2x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; L.Bennett 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Dresser 1x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Roessler 1x1, 1 rbi; Miller 1x2, 1 rbi; Edward 1x1, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Stockton 2x2, 2 rbi; Mazzola 3x4, 2 runs, 4 rbi; Koch 2x2, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Stahl 1x2, 1 run. 2B: Broege 2, L.Bennett. 3B: Koch, Dresser.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hibbard (W,2.0-1-0-0-0-6); D.Bennett (1.0-1-0-0-2-1); Huber (1.0-2-2-1-1-2).
CLINTON 9, EDGERTON 8
Edgerton..003 000 14 — 8 6 0
Clinton….031 000 05 — 9 8 1
Leading hitters; Cl, Williams 2x2. 2B: Hesebeck (C), Williams, Gill (C), Whalen (C), Fox (E), Richards (E). HR: Dupuis (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—C: Thill (6.2-3-4-3-3-9), Atkinson (L, 1.1-3-4-4-2-0); E: Stengel (7-8-4-4-1-8), LaSuam (0-0-3-3-1-0), Brown (L, 0.1-0-2-2-3-1).
BRODHEAD 14, MOUNT HOREB 8
Brodhead…..421 300 4 — 14 11 3
Mount Horeb.200 006 0 — 8 8 2
Leading hitters—MH, Buehner 2x3, Larson 2x4. B, Masloske 2x2, Neeley 3x5, Riese 2x3. 2B: Elliott (B), Masloske, Neeley 2, Riese 2, Searls (B). HR—Buehner.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—MH: Menchester (0.2-1-2-2-2-0), Buehner (1-4-3-3-1-0), Larson (2.1 -3-3-3-1-2), Stoenner (2.1-0-2-2-2-4), Skogen (L, 0.2-3-4-4-3-1); B: Sawle (0.2-3-6-1-2-2), Neeley (1.1-1-0-0-0-2), Riese (W, 5-4-2-2-4-3).