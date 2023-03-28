ROCKTON — Ryan Hamilton and Maddux Hibbard cracked back-to-back home runs to walk off the first game with Johnsburg with a 10-run rule 13-3 victory in five innings Tuesday afternoon.
The nightcap went the distance, but with similar results. The host Indians (4-2) posted a 10-1 win at Weber Field.
Starting pitcher Jackson Schroeder allowed just one hit in winning the first game. He walked three and struck out nine. His only rough moment came in the first when Johsburg got a runner to third with two outs. He got out of the jam with a strikeout.
Hibbard paced the 12-hit Hononegah attack with two doubles and a his solo home run in four at-bats. He knocked in a pair of runs.
Logan Bennett, Isaiah Houi and Drake Broege each had two hits for Hononegah. Broege drove in three runs.
In the nightcap, Aidan Roessler’s RBI single put Hononegah on top in the first inning and the Indians never trailed. Zander Koch had half of the Indians’ six hits, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Roessler was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. The Indians walked seven times.
Easton Stewart picked up the win, allowing one hit and one run in four innings while fanning six. Jacob Daleo pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.