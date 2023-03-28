BDN_230329_Hono baseball
Hononegah’s Ryan Hamilton (11) is greeted at home plate after bashing a home run against Johnsburg Tuesday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON — Ryan Hamilton and Maddux Hibbard cracked back-to-back home runs to walk off the first game with Johnsburg with a 10-run rule 13-3 victory in five innings Tuesday afternoon.

The nightcap went the distance, but with similar results. The host Indians (4-2) posted a 10-1 win at Weber Field.

