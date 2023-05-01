ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball team used a six-run second inning to take down Rockford Boylan 7-2 at Weber Field on a cool and windy Monday night.
Boylan (12-9, 7-2 NIC-10) got a run across in the first inning after starter Jackson Stahl allowed a leadoff single followed by an RBI double.
But the Indians (16-5, 9-1) popped off in the second when Drake Broege walked and Jeremiah Olson singled to start the second before Jakob Deleo tied it up after reaching on an error.
Another error off the bat of Zander Koch made it 2-1, and Landen Seymour followed that up with a two-run single.
Ryan Hamilton smacked a one-run double to center field, and Seymour scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-1.
Boylan got a run back on an error in the third, and Broege hit an RBI fielder’s choice in the sixth.
Hamilton and Olson led the Indians with two hits.
Stahl tossed seven strong innings and only allowed one earned run on six hits while punching out eight.
Hononegah finishes the season 3-0 against the Titans after beating them 6-3 in a non-conference game to open the year.
• ALUMNI EVENT: The second annual Hononegah Indian Baseball Alumni Event will be held May 12 at Weber Field. The varsity takes on Freeport at 4:30 p.m. Baseball alums will meet by the bleachers on the first base side.
After the game there will be a gathering at Al’s in downtown Rockton for pizza and socializing.
• SOUTH BELOIT 11, ORANGEVILLE 7: The SoBos won their first game since May of 2020 on Monday night when they took down the hosting Broncos.
After Orangeville (1-17) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, South Beloit got one back in the second from a JT Sanders groundout. It took the lead in the third when Jared Schober had an RBI reached on error and Derek Neal hit a one-run single.
A seven-run fifth inning gave the SoBos (1-11) enough cushion that a four-run response in the sixth from Orangeville wasn’t enough.
Zach Baker went 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, two walks and two doubles. Neal and Kayden Ellis each had two RBIs.
Jacob Wilhite and Reece Binder each added a hit.
The SoBos drew a whopping 16 walks, with Schober and Neal sharing a team-high of three.
Schober got the win after tossing five innings where he allowed three runs, all earned, on five hits while striking out 11.
• LINESCORES:
HONONEGAH 7, BOYLAN 2
Boylan……….101 000 0 — 2 6 2
Hononegah….060 001 — 7 7 1
Leading hitters: Boylan, Kerno 2x3, Alonso 1x2, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Berg 2x3. Hono, Hamilton 2x4, 1 RBI; Seymour 1x4, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Olson 2x4, 1 Run.