BELOIT—As Brodhead/Juda’s Evan Senobe took the rubber at ABC Supply Stadium on Saturday evening, one had to wonder if he was trying to channel the powers of great pitchers who have thrown from the same exact place.
Maybe he could channel the work of guys like M.D. “Doc” Johnson and Evan Fitterer, who are some of the better Beloit throwers to have taken the mound at the Sky Carp’s home stadium.
“It’s awesome,” Senobe said about what it felt like to pitch at the ballpark. “I just love the environment out here, and it’s so cool to be pitching on a minor league field.”
And while Senobe might not be on his way to the MLB just yet, he did pitch a stellar outing in the Cardinals’ 4-3 win over Whitewater.
The two teams were playing as part of the RVC Jamboree hosted by the Sky Carp, where each team from the conference played at ABC Supply Stadium over the weekend.
“We kind of scrapped today,” head coach Aaron Guilbault said. “Games generally never go how you plan, but I’m glad we stuck through it. Evan pitched well enough to get us in a good spot to win.”
Senobe tossed five innings where he only allowed one earned run and one hit. He had solid control, walking just three batters, and he punched out five Whippets.
“My past three games have been a little rocky,” the lefty pitcher said. “I’ve been walking a lot and getting the pitch count up. But in this game, I limited the walks and got the job done.”
Two of Senobe’s walks came in the second inning. Eddie Rohloff moved the runners up with a sacrifice bunt, but Senobe struck out Matthew Carollo to end the danger.
In the third, Senobe allowed his one hit, a two-out triple off Carson Petitt, but he got a pop out to once again keep Whitewater off the board.
“Evan is kind of our ace,” Guilbault said. “We had some depth coming in, but we didn’t know who would step up. Evan has done that time and time again. I just love his demeanor and effort out there.”
Brodhead/Juda gave their top pitcher an early lead to work with. Aidyn Vondra led off the game by hustling out a bunt, then stole both second and third.
“A bunt single for him is a double,” Guilbault said. “We work on bunting with him a lot. Putting Aidyn out there and putting the pressure on the other team, it just goes without words.”
Gabe Bockhop then smacked a sacrifice fly to score the speedy senior and Ryan Searls scored Trent Neeley, who had walked, on a groundout to second to make it 2-0.
The Cardinals struck again in the fourth. David Maslokse was hit by a pitch before moving to second on a wild pitch. Kohen Sawle hit a dribbler down the first-base line, and Marcos Sagero overthrew first base trying to get the speedy runner out to score Masloske.
But Whitewater wasn’t going down easy. After a leadoff walk, Senobe exited the game in the sixth. Vondra took the mound and got a strikeout before also issuing a walk and leaving. Brody Riese entered, and Owen Hicks welcomed him by lacing a two-run double down the left field line.
Riese bounced back after allowing another walk to get back-to-back strikeouts and end the inning.
Searls started the bottom of the sixth with a bloop single to left, Masloske moved him over with a bunt and Riese helped himself out by sending a single into right field to make it 4-2.
“Brody stepped up in so many roles for us this season,” Guilbault said. “His bat has really come alive these last two weeks, and being able to really trust him out on the mound to throw strikes and not walk guys is awesome.”
Riese ran into some more trouble in the seventh, issuing a walk to Connor Friend who eventually scored on a single by Pettit to cut it to one run. But, he got a groundout to seal the win for Brodhead/Juda.
Senobe tipped his cap to his defense, who made no errors while playing at an unfamiliar stadium.
“I just love having this team backing me up,” he said.
And with only three games left before playoff time, Senobe knows how crucial this next week is.
“All these wins going forward are very important for us,” he said. “Regionals are coming up and we want to get a lot of momentum going.”
• TURNER 3, EVANSVILLE 1: Rain forced the Trojans to play the Blue Devils over two days and to use three different pitchers, each who dealt in Turner’s win at ABC Supply Stadium.
The game started on Friday, but was suspended and picked back up on Saturday.
Braeden Ovist led the way for the Trojans (16-3, 14-1 RVC), knocking in two runs as he went 2-for-3 from the plate. Connor Hughes knocked in the other run.
Konner Giddley, Mason Hoenig and J.T. Fell also added hits for Turner.
Jack Stelter went 2 1-3 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits. Giddley tossed 1 2-3 innings and only allowed two hits.
Michael Cook’s line was most impressive, throwing three full innings while allowing two hits and striking out nine batters.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 4, WHITEWATER 3
Whitewater 000 002 1 — 3 3 2
Brodhead/Juda 200 101 — 4 4 0
Leading hitters: White, Petitt 2x3, RBI Hicks 1x3, 2 RBI. B/J, Vondra 1x3, Run, Bockhop 0x1, RBI, Searls 1x3, RBI, Riese 1x3, RBI, Sawle 1x3, RBI. SF: Bockhop.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) —White, Hicks (5.1-4-4-3-1-1), Sheffield (0.2-0-0-0-0-0). B/J, Senobe (5.0-1-1-1-3-5), Vondra (0.1-0-1-1-1-1); Riese (1.2-2-1-1-2-4).
TURNER 3, EVANSVILLE 1
Turner 110 000 1 — 3 5 1
Evansville 001 000 0 — 1 7 1
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 1x4, 1 Run, Hoenig 1x3, Fell 1x3, Ovist 2x3, 2 RBI. EV, Nelson 2x4, 1 Run, Keller 2x4, Kurth 1x3, 1 RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Stelter (2.1-3-1-1-0-2), Giddley (1.2-2-0-0-0-1), Cook (3.0-2-0-0-1-9). EV, Karnes (4.0-3-2-1-3-1), Bartz (3.0-2-1-1-0-3).