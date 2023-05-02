BDN_230503_Turner baseball2
Turner's Konner Giddley beat out a tag from Clinton third baseman Peircen Bingham on a steal at third base during Tuesday night's game. 

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—The Beloit Turner baseball team had some fun on Tuesday night at the expense of the Clinton Cougars.

Eric Halon crushed an inside-the-park home run, Braeden Ovist had five RBIs and Michael Cook and J.T. Fell combined to toss a no-hitter as the Trojans took down the Cougars 19-0 in five innings.

