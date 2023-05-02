BELOIT—The Beloit Turner baseball team had some fun on Tuesday night at the expense of the Clinton Cougars.
Eric Halon crushed an inside-the-park home run, Braeden Ovist had five RBIs and Michael Cook and J.T. Fell combined to toss a no-hitter as the Trojans took down the Cougars 19-0 in five innings.
Cook made a statement out of the gate by striking out the side to begin the game.
Konner Giddley hit a single into center field and Hughes brought him home with a single to right. Jack Stelter reached on an error to score Hughes, and the scoring onslaught was on.
Hoenig had a two-run single, Ovist had a two-run triple and Beloit held a 7-0 lead after one inning.
Halon scored two with his four-base bagger to make it 9-0 after two innings, and the Trojans poured on nine more runs in the third.
Giddley scored three runs and was 2-for-5 with an RBI from the plate. Hughes and Lauterbach each had two RBIs and Hoenig finished 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs.
Turner had 13 hits and drew four walks while Clinton committed 10 errors.
Cook got the win while striking out four and walking one in three innings while Fell finished the game with two walks while striking out two.
Peircen Bingham and Cooper Atkinson both reached base twice for the Cougars via a walk and hit by pitch.
• JEFFERSON 7, BRODHEAD/JUDA 0: Tyler Fredrick struck out eight over six innings and added a key two-run single at Jefferson's Fischer Field.
Jefferson got its first base runner of the game in the third inning when Caysen Miller led off the inning and was hit with a pitch. Miller took second on a passed ball and scored from there on a one-out bunt to the left side of the infield by Andrew Altermatt. With two away, Fredrick grounded the first pitch he faced up the middle to plate a pair of runs, making it 3-0.
Fredrick allowed four singles and walked only two to earn the win. Aidan Kammer pitched a scoreless seventh to complete the five-hit shutout for Jefferson (11-4, 11-2 RVC).
Clayton Elliott allowed seven runs (three earned) on five hits in six frames, fanning four, in the loss for the Cardinals (7-8, 4-7).
• NORTH BOONE 13, WINNEBAGO 7: Eli Lopez collected three hits and drove in four runs to serve as a catalyst for the Vikings’ victory on the road Tuesday.
Lopez was 3-for-4 and also scored a run. Chandler Alderman hit a two-run double during the Vikings’ eight-run second inning.
Winnebago closed to within 8-5 in the fourth inning, but North Boone (14-6) answered with two in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Matt Self started on the mound for North Boone and allowed four hits and three runs in three innings. JJ Ford came on in relief and allowed three hits and four runs (zero earned) in four innings. He struck out five.
• WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 13, SOUTH BELOIT 2: The visitors scored four runs in each of the first two innings and the SoBos never caught up on Tuesday at home.
Zach Baker had two of South Beloit’s three hits and the lone RBI. Both hits were doubles.
Blake Ayotte took the loss, allowing 12 hits and 13 runs (12 earned) in four innings. He walked five and struck out one. Derek Neal pitched a scoreless inning.
• LINESCORES:
TURNER 19, CLINTON 0
Clinton……….000 00 — 0 0 10
Turner….......729 1 — 19 13 1
Leading hitters: BT, Giddley 2x5, 3 Runs, 1 RBI; Hughes 2x3, 2 Runs, 2 RBIs; Lauterbach 0x3, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Hoenig 2x2, 3 Runs, 3 RBIs; Halon 3x3, 3 Runs, 2 RBIs; Ovist 2x4, 1 Run, 5 RBIs. 2B: Ovist. HR: Halon.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Clin, Thill (2.1-8-11-9-3-1); Wesling (0.2-4-7-0-1-0); Atkinson (1.0-1-1-1-0-0). BT, Cook (3.0-0-0-0-1-4); Fell (1.2-0-0-0-2-2).
N. BOONE 13, WINNEBAGO 7
N.Boone…..080 023 0 – 13 9 5
Winnebago.003 200 2 – 7 7 5
Leading hitters: NB, Alderman 1x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Lopez 3x4, 1 run, 4 rbi; Wolski 1x3, 2 runs; Condon 1x1, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Espain 1x3, 1 run, 2 rbi. Winn, Weavel 1x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Wishop 2x4, 3 rbi. 2B: Lopez, Wolski, Alderman.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Self (W,3.0-4-3-3-1-4); Ford (4.0-3-4-0-2-5). Winn, Weavel (L,1.2-4-8-5-6-1); McCray (3.1-3-4-3-4-2); Cassens (2.0-2-1-0-0-1).
JEFFERSON 7, BROD./JUDA 0
Brodhead/Juda 000 000 0 -- 0 5 2
Jefferson 003 310 -- x -- 7 5 3
Leading hitters -- J: Butina (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- B: Elliott L; 6-5-7-3-4-4; J: Fredrick W; 6-4-0-0-8-2, Kammer 1-1-0-0-0-1.