BELOIT — Dustin Foss had to beg Beloit Memorial head coach Steve Johnson to give him a shot at a starting pitching assignment.
He’s suddenly the Purple Knights’ ace.
Foss pitched his second complete-game victory in a row on Tuesday night, leading Beloit to a 4-3 victory over the Madison La Follette Lacners at Pohlman Field. For good measure, he had the game-winning hit in walk-off style.
La Follette’s Kent Kowalewski led off the fourth inning of a 0-0 game with a single, stole second and eventually scored on a single.
The Knights took the lead in their half of the fourth. Brooke Mitchell led off with a double, Foss reached on an error and both scored on Jordan Toubl’s base hit.
La Follette tied it in the fifth inning, but Beloit took it right back in the sixth when Decarlos Nora led off with a single, advanced to second on a sac bunt by Foss and scored on a line drive single to left by Owen West.
The Lancers rallied again in the seventh. Zach Stephens reached on an error and tied the game 3-3 on a triple by Kowalewski. The Knights held on to the tie when Mike Nora cut off a grounder in the gap between first and second base and just got the runner at first with pitcher Foss covering.
Mitchell collected his third hit of the game with two outs in the Beloit seventh. He stole second and after Decarlos Nora walked, Foss stepped in and drove a shot over the right fielder’s head to easily score Mitchell with the game-winner.
Johnson praised the bottom half of the Beloit batting order.
“Brooks was on base three of his four chances, Dee (Nora) laid down a sac bunt and was on two other times, Dustin had a sac bunt and was on twice and Jordan was on base all three times,” Johnson said. “That is tough to beat and these guys just would not give up.”
Johnson also praised Foss.
“Dustin just throws strikes and puts faith in the guys behind him to get the outs and he sure helped himself out with the bat in his hand today,” the coach said. “He had a role in three of our runs.
The Knights will host East on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
• HONONEGAH 12, ROCKFORD AUBURN 0: Hononegah improved to 21-5 overall and 12-1 in the NIC-10 by thumping host Rockford Auburn in five innings on Tuesday.
The Indians, who have won six straight, got a superb effort on the mound from Marcus Hibbard. He allowed only one hit and struck out eight.
Hibbard wasn’t bad at the plate, either. He went 3-for-4 with a double and drove in three runs. Ryan Hamilton also had a big day, copying Hibbard’s line. The Indians collected 11 hits in all and after holding a 4-0 lead through four innings they exploded for eight runs in the fifth.
• TURNER 11, EVANSVILLE 1: The Trojans (15-3, 13-1 RVC) exploded for 16 hits as they routed the visiting Blue Devils (6-11, 6-8) at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
Turner got its first run on the board in the second, and had a three-run third inning and a five-run fifth that put the mercy rule into effect.
Mason Hoenig went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI while Ethan Halon was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Connor Hughes, Jack Stelter, Will Lauterbach and Braeden Ovist all had two hits. Ovist also added two RBIs.
Michael Cook threw a complete game and only allowed two hits and one earned run. He struck out nine and walked two.
• ROCK FALLS 5, NORTH BOONE 4: The Vikings fell behind 5-2 on the road and tried to rally, but came up a run short in the Big Northern Conference game.
The Vikings scored twice in the first, but after Rock Falls scored twice in the fifth they found themselves down by three runs. The visitors scored twice in the sixth, including an RBI single by Margarito Espain, but it wasn’t enough.
Eli Lopez led North Boone’s 8-hit attack going 3-for-4 with a run scored. JJ Ford was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Matt Self started on the mound for the Vikings (16-8) and took the loss, going four innings and allowing nine hits and five earned runs. He walked three and struck out four. Spain worked two scoreless innings.
• JEFFERSON 4, CLINTON 2: Both teams collected four hits, but the Eagles got a little more bang for their buck as they edged the upset-minded Cougars in RVC action..
Jefferson scored twice in the first inning taking advantage of a hit batsman and RBI singles by Aidan Kammer and Caysen Miller.
Jefferson made it 3-0 in the third on an RBI single by Tyler Butina before the Cougars (7-9) rallied for a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Logan Thill.
The Eagles got the run back in the bottom of the inning when they scored on an error. Clinton loaded the bases in the seventh and Caleb Williams scored on a passed ball in the seventh, but the Eagles got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Owen Hesebeck started on the mound for Clinton and allowed four hits and four runs (three earned) in five innings. He didn’t walk anyone and fanned five. Till pitched a scoreless sixth, striking out two.
HONONEGAH 12, AUBURN 0
Hononegah 101 28 — 12 11 2
Auburn 000 00 — 0 1 2
Leading hitters: Hon, Hamilton 3x4, 3 rbi; Hibbard 3x4, 3 rbi; Broege 1x3, 1 rbi; Olsen 1x2, 2 runs; Dresser 1x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; DeLeo 1x3, 1 run; Koch 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi. RA, Maynard 1x2. 2B: Hibbard.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Hibbard (W,5.0-1-0-0-3-8). RA, Witz (L,4.2-9-12-7-6-2); Nalley (0.1-2-0-0-0-1).
ROCK FALLS 5, N. BOONE 4
N. Boone 200 002 0 — 4 8 0
Rock Falls 102 020 x — 5 9 1
Leading hitters: NB, Gibbs 1x4, 1 run; Lopez 3x4, 1 run; Ford 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Self 1x3; Espain 1x1, 1 rbi. RF, Castaneda 1x4, 1 run; Richards 3x4; Heald 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Schueler 3x3. 2B: Richards.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Self (L,4.0-9-5-5-3-4); Espain (2.0-0-0-0-0-0). RF, Richards (W,6.0-7-4-4-2-5); Sands (1.0-1-0-0-0-2).
JEFFERSON 4, CLINTON 2
Clinton 000 100 1 — 2 4 2
Jefferson 201 100 x — 4 4 2
Leading hitters: Cl, Wesling 1x3, 1 run; Thill 1x3, 1 rbi; Williams 1x3, 1 run; Whalen 1x3. J, Frederick 1x3; Butina 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Kammer 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Miller 1x3, 1 rbi.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Hesebeck (L,5.0-4-4-3-0-5); Thill (1.0-0-0-0-1-2). J, Frederick (W,6.0-2-1-0-1-9); Butina (1.0-2-1-0-1-1).