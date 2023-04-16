JANESVILLE — Aiden Schenk cracked a first-inning grand slam and Janesville Craig’s baseball team dealt Beloit Memorial’s rebuilding plans a step back with a 19-1 rout at Riverside Park on Saturday morning.
The Cougars scored nine runs in the first inning, taking advantage of some wildness from Beloit’s pitching staff. The Purple Knights walked seven batters in the game and six more Cougars were hit by pitches.
Craig added six runs in the second, belting five of their nine total hits.
“Our schedule has opened up with our first eight games against Big Eight powerhouses with a well-coached Craig team as a conference favorite returning a number of seniors,” Beloit head coach Steve Johnson said. “It showed on Saturday morning.”
Johnson said sophomore Owen West was a bright spot. The left fielder chased down a number of flyouts and had two line-drive singles.
“Owen is always giving 110 percent, whether it’s on the base paths, on the wrestling mat or the gridiron,” Johnson said. “He is a players’ player and his response to coaching is always positive and immediate.:
The Cougars (6-0, 5-0 Big Eight) have outscored their opponents 126-8. The Knights will host them on Tuesday at Pohlman Field.
• HONONEGAH 10, HARLEM 4: Landon Seymour had a monster game for visiting Hononegah on Friday, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, four runs scored and four RBIs.
Hononegah (9-4, 3-0 NIC-10) scored a run in the first, three in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth for a commanding 9-0 advantage.
Drake Broege also homered for the Indians and Austin Dresser finished 3-for-4 and Logan Edward 2-for-3 with a double.
Winning pitcher Jackson Schroeder allowed five hits and three runs over six innings, striking out nine.
• CLINTON 15, BIG FOOT 2: The visiting Cougars tallied eight runs in a first inning that featured RBI doubles by Logan Thill and Caleb Williams and went on to win by the 10-run rule in five innings.
Clinton (3-3) got the most out of seven hits from seven different Cougars. They also walked six times and took advantage of four Big Foot errors.
Gavin Wesling was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on two hits over five innings while striking out seven. Owen Smith took the loss for Big Foot, allowing four hits and nine runs over two innings.