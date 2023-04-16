JANESVILLE — Aiden Schenk cracked a first-inning grand slam and Janesville Craig’s baseball team dealt Beloit Memorial’s rebuilding plans a step back with a 19-1 rout at Riverside Park on Saturday morning.

The Cougars scored nine runs in the first inning, taking advantage of some wildness from Beloit’s pitching staff. The Purple Knights walked seven batters in the game and six more Cougars were hit by pitches.

Recommended for you